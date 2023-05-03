Here’s your first look at Nothing Phone 2, sort of; launching summer of 2023

Nothing Phone 2 first look is out, sort of. Nothing, today, shared a cryptic teaser image of its upcoming “premium” smartphone hinting that it might have a very similar transparent aesthetic as the Phone 1, but obviously with more powerful hardware underneath. It has revealed the launch window, too. Just like the design, it’s also a vague. The Phone 2 is confirmed to launch this British summer which could be anywhere from June to September.
The Phone 2 is an important phone for Nothing. Not only is its set to be the company’s first shot at making a high-end premium phone, it’s also going to be Nothing’s first phone in the US. Chief Carl Pei has been hyping the product since early this year with drip-feeding info to all those who might be interested, so typical of the OnePlus co-founder. The Phone 2 has been confirmed to come rocking Qualcomm’s flagship 8-series processor, though there is no clarity if it would have the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or more dated version. We’ll see.
In an interview with Inverse, Pei had said that Nothing did not have the necessary resources to enter the US previously. Now, apparently, the company has a more solid footing in place with 400 employees with 100 people working specifically on the software of Phone 2, which is to say that it is ready to enter the US market. India has been a key market for Nothing. The company has launched all its products so far in the country, at the same time as global launch, too. The Phone 2 is expected to be no different.
Now that Nothing started talking more about the Phone 2, we can expect more details to follow soon enough. Watch this space for more updates.