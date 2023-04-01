Here’s your best look yet at the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Nord Buds 2 ahead of April 4 India launch

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are set to launch in India on April 4. As expected, OnePlus is running a hype-spree teasing the products ahead of their official unveiling. The full design has already been revealed and now, we’re also getting a first look at some “core” specs of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds 2.

The Nord CE 3 Lite is confirmed to come rocking Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 processor, same as its predecessor model, the Nord CE 2 Lite. OnePlus will pair it with up to 8GB of RAM in the Nord CE 3 Lite. The phone is also getting a virtual memory expansion feature which will allow users to snag up to 8GB additional memory from storage (if available) for when they run out of RAM. Software remains a mystery but the Nord CE 3 Lite would be largely expected to launch with Android 13 based OxygenOS 13.

The Nord CE 3 Lite is also confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery under the hood and support 67W fast charging. A compliant fast charger should be shipped in the box.

On the front, the Nord CE 3 Lite will come with a “large” 6.72-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate (ideally, it should be 1080p even as rumour mills suggest the panel to be an IPS LCD). The phone will have a hole punch cutout at the centre and seemingly slim bezels all around.

On the back, the Nord CE 3 Lite will have a trio of sensors headlined by a 108MP main camera supporting up to 3x “lossless” zoom.

Elsewhere, the Nord CE 3 Lite will have a flat chassis (relative to the Nord CE 2 Lite) and a “simple yet charming two-circle camera layout.” It will have its own signature colour which is being billed as “Pastel Lime.” It will also come in Chromatic Gray. The former appears to be frosted while the latter would be more mirror-like. An alert slider would be missing in action but OnePlus is retaining the headphone jack.

As for the Nord Buds 2, their design seems to a do-over. The budget wireless earbuds are confirmed to come with 12.4mm dual drivers, BassWave enhancement algorithm, and fast charging support.