Here’s your best look yet at Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic ahead of potential July Unpacked launch

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series has leaked in full glory and there are two big takeaways. The pro version is apparently being tanked as Samsung seemingly returns to its roots with a classic model in the next generation. The “alleged” Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is also said to mark the return of Samsung’s hallmark rotating bezel. Wonder why it ditched it in the first place in the Watch 5, but looks like redemption may just be in the offing. The classic will be joined by a standard Galaxy Watch 6, to no one’s surprise.

Professional-looking press renders of the Galaxy Watch 6 series have leaked (via winfuture.de) online giving us the best look yet at Samsung’s next batch of Wear OS based smartwatches, ahead of potential launch at Galaxy Unpacked in late July. Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at the same event. The fresh leak is full of juicy details about possible colours and sizes while also dropping some key hardware info to tag along. Basically, there’s lots to take in.

For starters, the Galaxy Watch 6 will reportedly come in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, same as the Watch 5. It is said to come in as many as three finishes— silver, black, and beige. The Watch 6 Classic will reportedly come in 43mm and 47mm dial options, aka, an inch bigger than the Watch 4 Classic (the Watch 5 Pro is only 45mm) and two colours including black and silver. Both Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic will reportedly use Sapphire Crystal Glass, possibly the same as the Watch 5 Pro.

The leak suggests the Watch 5 line-up will be powered by Samsung’s next-generation Exynos W930 chip, a follow-up to the W920 seen on the Watch 5 models. You will be able to get it with LTE connectivity, the report adds.

Samsung has already announced that its upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series will support AFib notifications which is to say they will be able to track irregular heart rhythms. The feature won’t remain a Galaxy Watch 6 exclusive though as Samsung plans to bring it to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 series as well in future update. The functionality will be available in 13 markets initially and India isn’t on the first list. Watch this space for more updates.