Here’s your best look yet at OnePlus’s first tablet “OnePlus Pad” ahead of February 7 India launch

The OnePlus Pad, OnePlus’s first tablet, is set to launch in India on February 7, 2023 alongside a bunch of other devices including the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R. The design of the OnePlus Pad has leaked online ahead of launch giving us a good first-hand look at the upcoming tablet though you must know, its core hardware specs are still a mystery.

Serial tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has tweeted out what appears to be a promotional render of the OnePlus Pad showing off the tablet from the front as well as from the back. The render shared seems close to the teaser render that OnePlus has itself shared on its official website so this could well be it. Regardless, this is your best look yet at OnePlus’s first tablet.

The render shared by Blass shows of the alleged OnePlus Pad in green— which will likely be the signature colour of the tablet— with its brushed metal finish and “unsightly” single camera protrusion. The design, while premium, has a high probability of being polarising but we’ll see. Presence of antenna cut-outs on the back of the tablet hint at cellular connectivity, possibly 5G.

The front of the tablet is fairly generic with slim bezels on all sides. Rumour has it that the OnePlus Pad will come with a 11.6-inch 144Hz LCD display. Under the hood, the tablet is said to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. OnePlus has confirmed the tablet will ship with a magnetic keyboard and stylus in the box.

Rumours about the OnePlus Pad have existed since 2021, at least, but the actual product has been missing from action all this time. It’s taken a while but finally, the OnePlus Pad is officially arriving on February 7 and it seems, like the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus’s first tablet will be an India-exclusive, too. OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R in India on the same day.