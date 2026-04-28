With months remaining before the iPhone 18 Pro series launches, several reports have already given us a good idea of what Apple might be making. A lot has come out in the last few weeks, from changes to the design to specs that were expected. Early reports also suggest that there will be some big differences between these new models and the ones we have now. Here’s a list of everything we know so far about the upcoming lineup.

Apple is planning to release the iPhone 18 Pro models and maybe even a foldable iPhone at the same time. This could make the launch more interesting than usual.

iPhone 18 Pro Max may get big changes in terms of design:

The camera bump will be thicker:

A YouTuber named Vadim Yuryev shared pictures of the new iPhones and found something interesting. The camera bump (the part that sticks out on the back) will be thicker than before. The black glass around the cameras will also stick out more.

iPhone 17 Pro Max camera bump: 12.92mm thick

iPhone 18 Pro Max camera bump: 13.77mm thick

The total thickness of the phone (including the camera bump) will also increase slightly from 11.23mm to 11.54mm.

New colour options:

Apple is planning four new colors for the iPhone 18 Pro Max:

Light Blue

Dark Cherry (a burgundy shade that could be the standout color)

Dark Grey

Silver

A Chinese tech reporter also shared pictures showing these colors: Black, Silver, Wine Red (Burgundy), and Blue.

The Phone will be heavier and thicker:

Apple is putting the largest battery ever in the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The battery will be between 5,100 and 5,200mAh. But a bigger battery means:

The phone will weigh about 240g (7 to 10 grams heavier than before)

The phone will be thicker at about 8.8mm (compared to 8.75mm before)

NEW: Apple’s foldable iPhone is – as of now – on track for a September debut with the iPhone 18 Pro. While supply could be limited initially, it’s also on track to go on sale at the same time – or soon after – the Pro models. Nikkei report is off base. https://t.co/MUUhYoHCiM — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 7, 2026

Expected launch and price:

Apple will launch the iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, and the foldable iPhone in September, just like they always do. The price is expected to stay the same as last year’s model. This means Apple may absorb extra costs from supply chain problems and chip shortages instead of charging customers more.