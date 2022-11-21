Here’s how to share Instagram reels with avatars | Tech Tips

Instagram, once a popular photo-sharing app, has today so become so much more than that. While some users feel that the app has become more functional and engaging, there is another section of users that believes the app has lost its uniqueness and has become more of a Meta clone. Instagram is aware of this situation and it is relentlessly trying to stay at the top by pushing new updates every now and then. Only recently it announced 3D avatars for its users which were only available for chats on Instagram. Now they can also be used to share reels on Instagram.

With 3D avatars, users will have the option to customise their avatars as per their likeness and use them in DMs, Reels or Stories. Users have the flexibility to either bring their existing Facebook avatar to Instagram or create a new one.

While this feature is already said to be a huge hit and reportedly used by many, there may be some who want to use the avatars but don’t know exactly how to create one. Here’s a small guide to help them.

First, let’s learn how to create an Instagram avatar. Open Instagram and tap on your profile or your profile picture in the bottom right. Next tap Edit Profile at the top, then tap Create an avatar. Tap ‘Get started’ to choose your avatar’s skin tone and follow other personalisation instructions. Tap Done and Save changes to save and create your avatar. You will have personalized stickers now which you can share with your friends in a direct message or add to your stories.

To add an avatar to your Instagram story, go to the ‘Story’ section. Take a picture of yourself or you can simply upload your picture. Once this is done, tap on the ‘Sticker’ option which will be located in the lower right corner of the screen. Upon doing this, click on the ‘Avatars’ stickers. Then, click on ‘Create Avatar’ and click on ‘Get Started’. Lastly, add your customisations to your avatar and tap on ‘Done’ and ‘Save’. After doing this, you will be able to share the avatars on Instagram DM’s and other places.



Now let’s learn how to share Instagram reels with avatar reactions. Start by opening your Instagram app on your smartphone. Next, go to the Reels sections, select the reel which you would like to share with your friends and click on the Share button. Once done, select the account to which you want to share the reel/post. Upon selecting, you will automatically be able to see the Avatar button situated on the right side of the ‘Write a message then tap on it.



By doing this, you will be able to see all your Meta avatar stickers which you can select while sharing reels. Just tap on Avatar reaction and then send.

ALSO READ | Instagram will now let you schedule posts for later, here’s how it’s done