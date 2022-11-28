Havells Meditate air purifier: A quiet but expensive way to keep indoor air clean

Air purifiers can be effective in clearing your indoor air of contaminants, but their internal fans often produce a fair bit of noise that can be annoying over time. A high-quality air purifier, such as Havells Studio’s Meditate, can mitigate that. It is feature-rich, makes your room clean and healthy, and the best part is, it’s super quiet. It comes in Silver Satin colour, is priced at Rs 64,900 and is available on Amazon.in (discounted price of Rs 49,999). Let us check some of its key features and performance.

Out of the box, the Meditate air purifier comes across as an elegant piece of equipment. Therefore, you can place it anywhere you like—in the living room, bedroom or even at your workplace, provided there is a need for it. The best thing I liked about this air purifier is its portability and ease of use. It is designed for large areas and differentiates itself from existing air purifiers with its external and portable air quality monitor. The portable controller, when placed close to the user, ensures that the main device is aware of the condition of the air surrounding the user and accordingly adjusts its fan speed.

The Meditate air purifier is powered by SpaceTech air purification technology, developed in-house and verified by Equinox Lab for efficacy against removal of hazardous gaseous pollutants as well as pathogenic microorganisms (bacteria, viruses & fungal strains). The product uses advanced TiO2 (Titanium Dioxide) coated plates along with UV-C and UV-A lights that cause a photo-catalytic oxidation process to not just filter the pollutants but to destroy them.

Also Read: Nothing OS 1.1.7 Phone 1 update brings WhatsApp bug fix and some good news for Apple AirPods users

There are six stages of intense air purification involved in this technological marvel. The pre-filtration stage cleans the air of particulate matter (PM) by using an integrated filter (pre-filter mesh, medical grade H14 HEPA filter and granular activated carbon filter). The second stage of air purification degenerates the viruses /bacteria and hazardous gases by exposing the air to specific wavelengths of light (UV-C & A) and the reaction is catalysed by specific catalysts (strontium titanate doped with palladium and nano silver). This process, called photo-catalytic oxidation, is adapted from purification technology deployed for space stations – however, modified by partial mixing of strontium, palladium and nano-silver to enhance the efficacy of oxidation thereby degenerating the pathogens much faster. The hazardous gases like formaldehyde, ethylene, ozone are disintegrated to basic elements of the environment, thereby eliminating them from the environment for good.

The AQI monitor has three capacitive touch buttons for power, mode and toggle. The display shows important parameters like air quality, battery life and fan speed. This portable AQI monitor also acts like a remote for real-time air quality monitoring as well as controlling the device.

The best part, however, is that it’s incredibly quiet on its lowest fan setting, so you can have a good night’s rest. Other highlights include its ability to track usage history and pollutant levels in the room to adjust its speed automatically, integrated wireless charger to juice up your mobile phone, remote which shows the air quality and temperature of the room, and filter change reminder. It purifies the room very quickly within minutes, is very easy to use and hassle-free. A good, reliable buy if you are fine with the somewhat steep price tag.

KEY FEATURES

Predictive analytics on app

Scheduling automated on/off for everyday use

Wireless charging

360-degree purification

Filter life indication and notification

IoT, Alexa and Google home enabled

Estimated street price: Rs 64,900