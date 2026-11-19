Sam and Dan Houser helped establish Grand Theft Auto as one of the biggest entertainment franchises, generating an estimated $14 billion in sales since 1997, according to Forbes. The globally raved-about game’s sixth edition, GTA VI, finally released on Thursday, November 19, 2026, after over a decade-long wait. While it’s a big win for all those who patiently held on for the game’s release, it could churn out an even bigger pay day for the founding brothers amid expectations of it making over $3 billion in 2026 alone for its studio Rockstar and parent company Take-Two.

Even with days still left before fans could finally get their hands on Grand Theft Auto VI, the highly anticipated gaming saga was nearing an estimated $1.7 billion in revenue, according to estimates by market research firm Sensor Tower. Now that it’s actually here, employees around the world are calling in sick, or even openly admitting to needing a day off for GTA 6, Forbes and CBS News reported.

Paid time off data from BambooHr, representing 3.4 million America-based employees, showed that one in five salaried workers (18%) said they were planning to take Thursday off in light of the public release of Grand Theft Auto’s latest installment.

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PlayStation Network users in the US even reported brief server outages following the game’s release. As player complaints surged, Sony acknowleged the disruption on its status page. At the time of writing, all services were up and running after officials said they were working to resolve the issue.

Blinkit promises quick GTA 6 delivery in Indian cities

As the “GTA flu” kicks in, the Rockstar Games production is already garnering rave reviews. In what is possibly the biggest gaming launch in history, GTA VI launched in New Zealand at midnight local time (6 a.m. ET Wednesday) amid a staggered global launch across Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S.

American audiences would have to wait until midnight on Thursday. Meanwhile, in India, the blockbuster game was even available to order on quick-commerce platform Blinkit.

The delivery platform’s CEO Albinder Dhindsa confirmed the highly anticipated game’s availability in an X post, saying, “GTA 6 is now live on Blinkit! It took 13 years for GTA 6 to be released. In the meantime, we built Blinkit so that you can get the game delivered in minutes.”

“We’ll deliver a physical box with a download code inside (the box is a nice collectible for your shelf). Get yours now and start downloading so you’re ready to play from 19th November,” he added. Offering the PlayStation 5 version of the game for Rs 5,999, Dhindsa cheekily wrote further, “Expecting a suspicious number of sick leaves over the next few days.”

As of now, the rollout has been initiated in select areas across 11 Indian cities, including Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The Blinkit CEO reassured gaming fanatics that it will be expanded to more cities between November 18 and 19.

Prime Minister also hopped on to the GTA wave on the new game’s launch day. “India is playing a whole new game,” he wrote across social media platforms, sharing several slides titled “Between GTA V and VI, here’s how.” The post drew parallels between all the development efforts that India witnessed between the two installments, highlighting India’s emergence as the fastest growing major economy in the world.

Reviews are in! GTA 6 launch boosts publisher’s shares

Recording millions of preorders, the game’s early Metacritic score stood at 99, earning “Universal Acclaim” based on 150 Critic Reviews. The review embargo lifted on Wednesday morning, hours before the Thursday release date.

The biggest question of the hour: Was the 13-year-long wait worth it in the end?

An overwhelmingly positive streak of critic reviews passionately nodded yes, pushing the share price of the game’s publisher, Take-Two Interactive, to $216.49 on Wednesday, up 6.16% from the previous day’s close, according to a Forbes report.

Awarding the game a perfect score, IGN’s Luke Reilly called it “uncompromisingly engineered” and “the single most impressive video game I have ever played.” He even showered the game’s dual protagonists, Jason and Lucio, with grand praise.

CG Magazine hailed GTA 6 a “huge standout” for “delivering an emotional rollercoaster that had me sitting on the edge of my seat for over seventy hours,” applauding its “killer soundtrack and phenomenally tuned gameplay.”

“Eight years after its last game Rockstar is back to raise the bar even higher. GTA VI is an attempt to create the best game in its category – and to say that this attempt was successful is an understatement,” said CD-Action on Metacritic.com.

Huge pay day for the Houser Brothers?

While Sam has continued to lead Rockstar Games, since 1998, his brother Dan helped write the GTA franchise’s stories and dialogue before leaving the banner in 2020. Forbes estimated that the brothers who’ve served as a primary driving force behind Grand Theft Auto’s rise to the top in the cultural zeitgeist could turn into billionaires thanks to a deal they negotiated in 2008.

Despite not leading as major shareholders, the Houser brother’s deal put 50% of Rockstar’s operating profits into a bonus pool, potentially entitling each to up to 25%. According to Forbes, the current Rockstar Games’ head, Sam Houser, alone could have been entitled to as much as $1 billion in royalties.

This is a developing story.