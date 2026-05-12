Sony has started sending messages to PlayStation 4 users to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 ahead of the launch of GTA 6. The keenly-awaited GTA 6 launch move has generated a wave of excitement among fans. Rockstar Games is also preparing to release the game exclusively for current-generation consoles later this year.

According to a Moneycontrol report, some PS4 users who have wishlisted GTA 6 received promotional messages from Sony encouraging them to switch to a PS5 to experience the upcoming title. The game is officially scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

GTA 6 will not launch on PS4

Sony’s message highlights a major shift in gaming hardware requirements, as GTA 6 will skip older-generation consoles like the PS4. Rockstar Games is focusing on newer hardware to support the game’s advanced graphics, larger open world, and improved gameplay systems.

Industry experts believe the decision reflects the growing demand for more powerful gaming hardware capable of handling next-generation experiences. GTA 6 is expected to be one of the most technically advanced games ever released, with upgraded visuals, improved artificial intelligence, and a massive open-world environment inspired by Vice City.

ALSO READ Sam Altman says Gen Z uses ChatGPT as a life advisor, while students are going even further

The title is also expected to become one of the biggest entertainment launches globally, generating strong demand for PS5 consoles in the coming months. Sony itself recently indicated that GTA 6 could play an important role in boosting its gaming business.

Console players prioritised over PC

Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has confirmed that GTA 6 will initially launch only on consoles, while PC users may have to wait longer for a release. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said the company is prioritising its “core” audience, which mainly consists of console players.

This strategy follows Rockstar’s earlier release pattern, where games such as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 arrived on PC months after their console launches.

Fans react online

The reports have triggered discussions across gaming communities and social media platforms like Reddit. Many gamers see Sony’s messages as part of a larger marketing push ahead of GTA 6’s release.

Some users on Reddit described the launch as a “global gaming event,” with fans already planning holidays around the game’s release date.