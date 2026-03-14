The upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI, widely known as GTA 6, is one of the most anticipated video games in the world right now. Developed by Rockstar Games, the new title will follow the massive success of Grand Theft Auto V, which was released more than a decade ago. Fans are eagerly waiting to explore the new world, characters and gameplay features expected in the next instalment of the popular franchise.

In this article we have mentioned the expected release date, price and other important details about the game.

GTA 6 Expected launch date and platforms

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 is expected to launch in November 2026. The game will first be released for next-generation consoles including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S.

Older consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are unlikely to support the game because GTA 6 is being built with advanced graphics and technology.

A PC version has not been officially announced yet. However, many reports suggest that the PC version may arrive later, possibly in 2027, as Rockstar usually releases PC versions after console launches.

GTA 6 Expected price in India and the US

The official price of GTA 6 has not been revealed yet. However, early reports suggest that the standard edition in India could cost around Rs. 5,999. Special editions with extra in-game content may cost Rs. 7,000 or more.

In the United States, the base version is expected to start at $70, which has become the standard price for many new console games. Premium or collector’s editions may cost more depending on the additional content included.

GTA 6 Map and gameplay features

One of the biggest highlights of GTA 6 is expected to be its large open world. The game will reportedly take players back to Vice City, a fictional city inspired by Miami in the United States.

Reports suggest that the map will be bigger and more detailed than previous GTA games. Players may also see improved weather systems, better graphics and more interactive environments.

GTA 6 Characters and storyline

GTA 6 is also expected to introduce two main playable characters Lucia and Jason.

For the first time in the GTA series, the game will feature a female protagonist. The story is believed to be inspired by the famous outlaw couple Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, suggesting a crime-driven storyline with strong character dynamics.

A highly anticipated game

With improved graphics, a larger map and a fresh storyline, GTA 6 is expected to be one of the biggest video game releases in recent years. As the launch date gets closer, fans are hoping Rockstar Games will reveal more official details about the gameplay and features.