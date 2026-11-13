Grand Theft Auto V, or GTA 5, has evolved from a blockbuster single-player game into one of the most enduring commercial successes in the gaming industry. With more than 230 million copies sold and a thriving online ecosystem, its legacy is providing the backdrop for the record-breaking anticipation surrounding its successor, Grand Theft Auto VI.

Days before Grand Theft Auto VI arrives on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026, Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive are already witnessing unprecedented demand for the upcoming title. During Take-Two’s second-quarter FY2027 earnings call on November 9, CEO Strauss Zelnick said that pre-orders were continuing to reach unprecedented levels. No data, however, was shared with the media.

According to estimates by market research firm Sensor Tower, reported by The Washington Post on November 11, GTA VI’s digital pre-orders stand at approximately 10.31 million copies, generating more than $1 billion in estimated revenue across PlayStation and Xbox. These figures are independent estimates, and no official sales disclosures from Rockstar or Take-Two have come yet.

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However, the pre-launch momentum seems colossal, and GTA 6 seems to be getting ready to further the enormous commercial legacy of Grand Theft Auto V – a game released in September 2013.

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What made GTA 5 a blockbuster hit

When GTA V launched on September 17, 2013, for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, it immediately became one of the biggest entertainment launches in history.

The game’s combined development and marketing budget was widely estimated at approximately $265 million, making it one of the most expensive video games produced at the time. However, Rockstar and Take-Two did not officially confirm this precise figure.

Its commercial performance was extraordinary:

Day-one sales: According to Guinness World Records, GTA V sold 11.21 million copies in its first 24 hours, generating $815.7 million in revenue. Take-Two independently confirmed that the game generated more than $800 million in worldwide retail sales during its first day, although it did not verify Guinness’s precise unit count.

The $1 billion milestone: Take-Two confirmed that GTA V crossed $1 billion in worldwide retail sales within three days of its launch, making it the fastest entertainment release to reach that milestone at the time.

First six weeks: On October 29, 2013, Take-Two reported that the game had sold-in nearly 29 million units worldwide. This surpassed the lifetime console sales of Grand Theft Auto IV (GTA 4) in less than six weeks.

13 years, multiple platforms, one game

Unlike traditional entertainment releases that experience a sharp decline in commercial interest after their launch window, GTA V continued attracting buyers years after its debut.

Rockstar extended the game’s availability across successive hardware generations, releasing it for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2014, Windows PC in 2015, and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2022.

These releases allowed the company to reach new audiences while encouraging existing players to upgrade to newer versions.

Take-Two’s historical disclosures illustrate the scale of this sustained demand:

Milestone Cumulative units sold or sold-in October 2013 Nearly 29 million May 2020 Over 130 million November 2022 Over 170 million Late 2023 Over 190 million May 2025 Over 210 million September 30, 2026 Over 230 million

The latest figure comes from Take-Two’s Form 10-Q filing for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The filing also states that the broader Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold-in more than 475 million units worldwide.

However, it is important to distinguish between units sold-in and consumer sell-through. Take-Two’s disclosures use the former terminology, referring to copies supplied into distribution or otherwise recognised as sold by the publisher.

Nonetheless, crossing 230 million units demonstrates the extraordinary longevity of a game that originally launched more than 13 years ago.

Then there was GTA Online – the golden goose

While GTA V’s initial sales established its commercial success, its online counterpart helped extend the game’s commercial life.

Launched on October 1, 2013, GTA Online transformed the experience into a persistent multiplayer environment. Instead of relying exclusively on paid story expansions, Rockstar continued releasing multiplayer updates, new missions, vehicles, activities and other content.

Much of this ecosystem was supported by in-game purchases, particularly Shark Cards, which allow players to purchase virtual currency using real money.

Rockstar also introduced GTA+ in March 2022, adding a subscription-based layer to its online ecosystem. The membership provides subscribers with rotating benefits and other in-game content.

Although Rockstar does not disclose a complete lifetime revenue breakdown for Shark Cards or GTA+ separately, Take-Two’s financial disclosures demonstrate the importance of recurrent consumer spending to its broader business.

For FY2025, Take-Two reported $5.65 billion in net bookings, with recurrent consumer spending accounting for 78% of the total. In FY2026, net bookings increased to $6.72 billion, while recurrent consumer spending again represented 78%.

The fourth quarter of FY2026 saw recurrent consumer spending account for 82% of net bookings, which stood at $1.58 billion.

However, these figures cover Take-Two’s entire portfolio, including its mobile businesses and other gaming franchises, not just GTA Online.

Take-Two also reported that GTA Online grew 6% year-over-year in FY2026, demonstrating that the online game continued to contribute to the company’s business more than a decade after its introduction.

Will GTA 6 succeed as well as GTA 5?

In 2013, Rockstar introduced GTA V primarily as a premium console game, priced at approximately $59.99 in the US. Its commercial success was built through initial software sales, subsequent platform releases and the long-running GTA Online ecosystem.

In 2026, GTA 6 enters a significantly different gaming market – one where digital distribution, premium editions and recurring consumer spending have become increasingly important to publishers.

According to Sensor Tower estimates reported on November 11, as reported by WSJ, GTA VI had generated more than $1 billion in digital pre-order revenue across approximately 10.31 million copies, excluding expected returns and cancellations.

The estimated platform split favoured PlayStation, which accounted for approximately 75% of pre-orders, while Xbox represented the remaining 25%.

Neither Rockstar nor Take-Two has officially disclosed the game’s total pre-orders or corresponding revenue yet. We expect the official figures to be revealed post the game’s release.

Given the hype around the game, we expect GTA 6 to at least match the commercial success, if not surpass it by leaps and bounds. The game is available for pre-orders and will release on November 19.

GTA VI pricing breakdown: US vs India across editions and platforms

Unlike Grand Theft Auto V, which launched in 2013 at a standard $59.99 in the US (and Rs 3,499 on consoles in India), Rockstar Games has adopted a higher tiered pricing structure for Grand Theft Auto VI’s November 19, 2026 console launch.