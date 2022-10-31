GPS RENEWABLES: Powering a cleaner future

With the world generating a whopping 2.01 billion tonnes of waste on an annual basis, waste as a menace does not require any introduction and is quite evident in today’s times. As much as we choose to ignore it, untreated waste blotting a natural landscape, a street or a water body alike, is responsible for pollution at a very big scale. This in turn not only adversely affects human health, but causes widespread damage to the ecosystem and its co-habitants as a whole.

Back in 2012, Mainak Chakraborty and Sreekrishna Sankar, former IIM-B classmates and technology enthusiasts, were scouting for opportunities where technology could be leveraged to drive social or environmental good. While any Bangalorean could tell you that the three major problems facing the city today are about waste, water and transportation; the duo decided to delve deeper into the waste problem. With a hard-bent resolve to make a sustainable difference, GPS Renewables was founded as a Biogas company to initially solve the problem of wet or food waste.

Also read: Cracking the QR code: How contactless tech is revolutionising customer experience

Cut to present. GPS Renewables today is a top tier technology + EPC company with specific focus in biofuels ranging from Biogas and BioCNG to Ethanol and Green Hydrogen. The company has to its credit 100+ BioUrja (it’s unique captive biogas technology) installations across South Asia, with Fortune 500 companies such as Microsoft, Intel, Bosch, Cummins, and several other leading hospitality chains such as Oberoi, Taj, ITC as clients, says Chakraborty, the company CEO and co-founder. GPS Renewables has successfully expanded its capacity by over 5000x over the last couple of years, thereby positioning itself as the go-to project integrator in the bioenergy space, covering BioCNG, Bioethanol and Green Hydrogen.

Very recently, GPS commissioned Asia’s largest BioCNG plant based on SSO (Source Separated Organics) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. This project, which spans over 15 acres of land, processes all of Indore’s organic waste, which has a population of 2 million people. Nearly 400 city buses in Indore will soon run on the BioCNG generated from this project.

Also read: Social media firms likely to be penalised if user plaints not addressed

GPS has recently closed its Series B round from Neev Fund II managed by SBICap Ventures. In partnership with large Japanese conglomerates, GPS Renewables is currently building world’s largest BioCNG plant with one of the largest waste management companies in India.

BANKING ON TECH

At GPS, technology isn’t just used to build solutions that drive climate transformation; technology is also used to establish sustainability within the organisation, specifically that of internal processes and systems. GPS’ in-house team of tech talent themselves design automation for internal processes ranging from project management software to those for health, safety and environment (HSE) management in its operations. For instance, instead of generic third party platforms, GPS has custom built its own proprietary software for project management that it utilises end-to-end in bio-energy projects. In fact, this project management software is the first-of-its-kind PM tool designed specifically for bio-energy project development. Similarly, HSE, which is an integral component of operations at GPS; is closely tracked, monitored and executed using an in-house mobile/computer application with particular design features that map bio-energy project specific risks and hazards.