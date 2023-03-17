Govt partners with WhatsApp, Gupshup to launch AI chatbot for filing consumer complaints: Details

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has launched a new chatbot in collaboration with the chat company WhatsApp and the messaging platform Gupshup. The new chatbot aims to simplify the process of filing consumer complaints and is part of the government’s commitment to safeguarding consumer rights and needs.

Essentially a WhatsApp chatbot, it will help consumers easily register their complaints right from their WhatsApp. To do so, they simply have to type their message and send it to 8800001915.

Consumers can check the complaint status and read FAQs, all within WhatsApp using the chatbot. They can also scan the QR code on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) website to enter the WhatsApp chat.

राष्ट्रीय उपभोक्ता हेल्पलाइन (NCH) ने उपभोक्ता संबंधी शिकायत करने की प्रक्रिया को अब और भी अधिक आसान बना दिया है। उपभोक्ता अब 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁𝘀𝗮𝗽𝗽 𝗡𝗖𝗛 नंबर 𝟴𝟴𝟬𝟬𝟬𝟬𝟭𝟵𝟭𝟱 पर अपनी शिकायत दर्ज कर सकते हैं।#consumerprotection pic.twitter.com/A9AX5qy3ev — Consumer Affairs (@jagograhakjago) March 16, 2023

The chatbot is available in both Hindi and English to ensure that it can be accessed by everyone, including those who aren’t comfortable with English. The chatbot will take users through a step-by-step process of choosing the state, company name, nature of grievance, and finally document upload to complete the submission process. Consumers can track the status of their complaint through a similar process in WhatsApp.

The new chatbot eliminates the hassle of calling up the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), visiting the NCH app, or logging in to the consumer helpline portal to register a complaint. With WhatsApp, filing a complaint has become faster and easier. The chatbot will be available 24/7, allowing citizens to file complaints at any time of the day. The NCH gets a wide variety of complaints from across sectors, with the highest number of complaints coming from e-commerce, banking, telecom, and digital payment modes.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to empower citizens to raise complaints right from WhatsApp in English or Hindi. This is a huge step towards giving the power into the hands of consumers to report and seek redressal,” said Beerud Sheth, Co-founder, and CEO of Gupshup.