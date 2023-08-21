scorecardresearch
GOVO GOBUDS 577: Better music with smarter sound; 52-hour battery life on these buds

The earbuds come with a robust 470mAh battery capacity and Type-C input, providing an astonishing 52-hour battery life for uninterrupted music playback over extended periods.

Written by FE Bureau
GOVO GOBUDS 577
True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds come in all shapes and sizes, so it’s important to find a pair that fits comfortably in your ears. Also, when it comes to sound quality, you’ll want to pay attention to the frequency response and sensitivity of the earbuds. The GoBuds 577 from GOVO, a new entrant in the audio technology space, may be small in size but are big on sound – bass performance to be precise. With dynamic 13mm drivers at its core, these earbuds deliver deep bass and authentic audio, creating a rich and immersive listening experience.

The earbuds come with a robust 470mAh battery capacity and Type-C input, providing an astonishing 52-hour battery life for uninterrupted music playback over extended periods. With 4 Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), the earbuds guarantee crystal-clear call quality by minimising background noise and improving voice clarity. And with the latest Bluetooth version of V5.3, the earbuds offer up to 30 feet of seamless connectivity.

There’s more. With a simple touch, the wearer can access and utilise Google or Siri voice assistant. Plus, with a rapid 5-minute fast charge feature, you can enjoy music uninterrupted for up to 120 minutes.

  • Estimated street price: Rs 1,119 (introductory price)

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 01:00 IST

