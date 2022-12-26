Government issues fraud alert for CBSE students, fake website asking for registration fee: Details

An important fraud alert was issued for students and parents by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). On the official Twitter account of CBSEHQ @cbseindia29, a message was posted that warned regarding a fake website to all stakeholders. A fake website ‘https:cbsegovt/’ is asking for registration fees. The fact checking department of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued the fraud alert. It was clarified that the fake website was not associated with the board.

The tweet was posted both in English and Hindi languages by the board that said “It is informed in public interest that the website ‘https:cbsegovt.com/’ is not the official website of CBSE and is fraudulent. Public is cautioned not to interact and also not to make any kind of payment on this website. CBSE is taking strict action on the matter.” Education Minister Sharmendra Pradhan and All India Radio were the two accounts tagged with the tweet.

The tweet from PIB Fact Check said, “FRAUD ALERT: A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://cbsegovt.com) for appearing in board examinations. #PIBFactcheck. ️This website is not associated with cbseindia29. The official website of CBSE is “http://cbse.gov.in“.

In an advisory the board said, “It has come to the notice of the board that certain unscrupulous elements have created a website resembling the official CBSE website www.cbse.gov.in. This fake website has been created with the address https://cbsegovt.com/ and is blatantly duping unsuspecting students, schools and parents by sending messages to deposit money for creating and downloading the admit card for CBSE class 10 and 12, 2023 examinations.” It also asked parents and students to be cautious and not respond to any such messages or websites that are fake.

It was also clarified that the board does not ask for any fee in order to download admit cards or for any other purpose. This comes at the time when students and parents are awaiting the datesheet for class 10th and 12th. The exams are expected to begin in late February or early March next year. Earlier too, clarifications have been issued by the board when any false message circulates. The Times of India was the first to report regarding the current fake datesheet message that is being circulated.

