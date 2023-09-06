GoPro has launched the next major instalment of its Hero Black Action camera in India — the GoPro Hero 12 Black. And while it may look exactly like its predecessor, the GoPro Hero 11 Black, a bunch of improvements on the inside mean it can last up to two times longer and shoot and record better quality photos and videos including vertical ones you’d be able to share seamlessly on social media like Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. GoPro has also— finally— added support for wireless audio devices including Apple’s AirPods while support for HDR means, purists can eke out even better dynamic range in photos and videos than before.

Extended battery life is obviously the GoPro Hero 12 Black’s biggest USP. With the included Enduro battery and a redesigned power management system, GoPro is promising up to 2x longer battery life compared to the GoPro Hero 11 Black which, needless to say, is highly appreciated on a high-end action camera such as itself. Do note that the improved battery life requires an Enduro which is to say that you’re not going to get similar gains if you chose to swap it with a standard GoPro battery.

New this year is support for an all-new 9:16 vertical capture mode that lets you capture Reels and Shorts-ready footage right out of the gate which in addition to the support for Bluetooth wireless audio devices like AirPods and microphones, means GoPro really wants to open up the platform for more and more diversified creators, instead of just professionals.

Specifically for the pros, the GoPro Hero 12 Black allows for HDR photos and videos at 5.3K and 4K resolutions even as GP-Log with available Look Up Tables (LUTs) can enable the camera to record wider dynamic range and pro-level colour grading in post. Moreover, GoPro says you will be able to sync “an unlimited number of Hero 12 Black cameras for easy multi-camera editing with Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premier and other leading editing apps.”

The GoPro Hero 12 Black will cost Rs 45,000 for regular and Rs 65,000 for the creator edition, and it is available to preorder starting today itself, i.e., September 6, 2023. General availability is pegged for September 13 onwards and you will be able to buy it across GoPro’s offline and online retail partners, including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

GoPro is also launching a Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory alongside that will allow the GoPro Hero 12 Black to record 177-degree field of view in 4K@60fps for perspectives that can go up 36 percent wider in widescreen and 48 percent taller when shooting vertical video compared to the camera’s default lens setup. GoPro hasn’t revealed its price yet. The accessory will hit the shelves in late November.

