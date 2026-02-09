The Government of India has announced that the India- AI summit is slated to take place in New Delhi at the Bharat Mandapam from February 16-20. Moreover the government has said that this will be the first-ever global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South,

The AI Summit aims to serve as an impact-focused global platform, shaping AI into measurable outcomes across economies, aligning with the national vision of Welfare for All, Happiness of All and global principle of AI for Humanity. It will bring together global AI and Tech leaders, policymakers, innovators, and experts to showcase applications and define AI pathways across governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

Who is attending the AI summit?

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 has attracted significant high-level engagement, with 15–20 Heads of Government, over 50 international ministers, and more than 40 global and Indian CEOs expected to participate.

Importantly the summit is set to be attended by some of the biggest names in the industry. Including OpenAl Sam Altman who will join Sundar Pichai, Alexandr Wang, Jensen Huang, Demis Hassabis, Cristiano Amon and other leaders.

The trip will be Sam Altman’s first in nearly a year. According to a report by TechCrunch, Sam Altman is not yet listed as an official speaker on the summit’s public roster but the company is said to be organising exclusive, closed-door meetings on the sidelines. The publication also claims that there might be a standalone OpenAl event on February 19.

Why is this summit important?

Since India is at a pivotal stage in its development journey, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerging as a key enabler. For India, AI needs to function as a strategic national tool to drive the democratisation of technology, ensuring access, inclusion, and equity at scale. This technological revolution will open vast opportunities for advancements across every domain of tech industry.

What is the core principle of AI summit?

The India–AI Impact Summit 2026 according to the government is guided by three foundational pillars, which are referred to as Sutras, which articulate the core principles guiding global cooperation on AI. These Sutras are mentioned below-:

People: Promoting human-centric AI that safeguards rights, enhances access to services, builds trust, and ensures equitable benefits across societies.

Planet: Advancing environmentally sustainable AI by encouraging energy-efficient systems, responsible resource use, and applications that support climate action and environmental resilience.

Progress: Enabling inclusive economic and technological advancement through innovation, capacity building, and the use of AI to drive productivity, growth, and development outcomes.