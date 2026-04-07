Artificial intelligence is transforming education, but according to Google’s head of learning, Ben Gomes, it still cannot solve the most important challenge. The challenge is keeping students motivated to learn.

This is a big statement from Google’s chief of learning technologies, since Google claims to be working on building AI-powered education tools. Ben acknowledged that AI tools fall short in addressing the deeper human aspects of education that drive real learning. This is the area or gap that only humans can fill.

In an interview with Forbes, Ben Gomes was asked, “What is the actual problem in learning in today’s AI age ?. To which Gomes replied, “Technology can improve how you learn and the details of it, but why you learn is a very human thing.”

AI can deliver content, not motivation

AI tools today are highly effective at organising information and tailoring lessons to individual needs. They can recommend content and adapt difficulty levels. However, the main issue in education is no longer access to information. Instead, it is engagement and willingness to learn. According to Ben, motivation is something AI cannot generate on its own, as it depends on human curiosity and intent.

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The human element still matters

Education is not just about consuming information; it involves interaction, mentorship, and emotional connection. Teachers play a key role in inspiring students, building confidence, and creating a sense of belonging. These human elements are difficult for AI systems to replicate. While AI can assist teachers, it cannot replace the empathy and guidance that come from real human relationships in a learning environment.

Lack of information is not the problem

Earlier, education systems focused on providing access to knowledge. Today, with AI and the internet, information is widely available. The challenge has shifted from access to meaningful engagement. Simply having more data or smarter tools does not ensure better learning outcomes. Without motivation, students may not fully benefit from the resources available to them.

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Risks of over-reliance on AI

Experts also warn that excessive dependence on AI tools may reduce critical thinking and independent learning. If students rely too much on AI-generated answers, they may not develop problem-solving skills or deep understanding. This highlights the need to use AI as a support tool rather than a replacement for active learning and thinking.