Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai “impressed” by the Apple Vision Pro

Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) 2023 was one of the biggest conferences Apple has ever had, and without a doubt, the Vision Pro was the star of the conference. Vision Pro is Apple’s much-awaited mixed reality headset that has shaken the audience, not only with its cutting-edge technology but also with its pricing. It facilitates spatial computing that can be controlled with eyes, voice, and hand movements. It is set to roll out at $3,499 (around Rs. 2.8 lakhs). The outlook that Vision Pro wants to achieve, however, may have struck a chord with some but might have failed to dazzle others.

Recently, the Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, was seen to be impressed by the new Apple device. He exclaimed that he was ‘excited’ about the technology. Although he has not used the $3,499 Apple Vision Pro headset yet, Pichai stated during a Q&A session with Bloomberg that Google has “always felt computing will evolve beyond the black rectangles.” He probably meant today’s cellphones when he said “black rectangles.” Further, he stated that the world will have more immersive experiences and that he is excited about the “potential for technology.”

The Google CEO was presented with the question of how many AI products of Google have been presented as experiments and what level of potential he sees in making them a part of Google search. To this, Pichai responded, “These are going to be part of the mainstream search experience. There are a few things we want to make sure we get right…There’s no room to get that wrong.” While speaking about Bard and generative AI, Pichai responded, “There are areas where we do better. There are areas where we are behind. I view this as a very, very early time.”

Pichai further added, “It’s a competitive moment, but I’ve built the company to be AI-native for a long time. I feel better positioned for this than we were for the shift to mobile.”

When it comes to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), Apple Vision Pro challenges other tech giants like Google and Meta in the arena. In the first all-hands meeting at Meta’s Silicon Valley campus, which was the first since the pandemic, Mark Zuckerberg addressed his employees, taking some time out to talk about the Vision Pro. Zuckerberg told his employees that the vision Apple Vision Pro wants to achieve is different from what Meta wants to achieve. According to Mark, every upgrade and device that were unveiled at WWDC featured a person lounging alone on a couch, which is contrary to what Meta intends to do. Meta launched its Quest 3, a mixed reality headset, a few days before Vision Pro was unveiled.

Mark Zuckerberg reportedly feels that, when it comes to mixed reality, VR, and AR, Quest is the entry point for the masses. While Quest 3 will be available at a retail price of $499, Quest 2 will be available for a lower price. Further, according to a report in Bloomberg by Mark Gurman, Apple may be working on a cheaper, non-Pro version of its mixed reality. However, it would not be unveiled before the end of 2025.