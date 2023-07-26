Google’s Android 14 to bring iPhone 14-like satellite connectivity via SMS

Google is all set to release the Android 14 operating system later this year, following the release of the Android 13 OS last year. Although Android 14 is still in development, the anticipated additions and upgrades to the upcoming version of Google’s mobile operating system have already started to surface online. Now that Android 14 is rumoured to enable satellite connectivity, users will be able to send emergency SMS alerts without relying on cellular or WiFi service. On the iPhone 14 series from a year ago, Apple also debuted the capability.

In its most recent tweet, TeamPixel announced that the future Android 14 will include support for SMS satellite communication as well as other capabilities for handsets with the necessary hardware. Additionally, it has been stated that owners of Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones will probably be the first to access this feature. Hardware support is needed for satellite-based communication; therefore, the manufacturer would determine whether the capability is offered on other Android handsets.

Pixel and Galaxy will be among the first to have it — Pixel #TeamPixel (@GooglePixelFC) July 20, 2023

When available, the feature will enable smartphone users to send SMS in off-the-grid locations without WiFi or cellular service by using satellite connectivity.

Last year, with the release of the iPhone 14 series, Apple launched the emergency SoS through satellite capability. However, at the time of its debut, the feature was only accessible in the US and Canada. Later, other nations were added, including the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal. In addition to allowing users to contact emergency services, the functionality enables people to utilise the Find My app to look up their location and share it with friends and family.

Google, however, started this month by making the Android 14 Beta 4 upgrade available to Pixel customers who qualified. The most recent Android 14 beta version is reportedly appropriate for testing and everyday use. It is said to deliver a number of fixes and improvements to system performance. Both the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Fold can run Android 14 Beta 4.

