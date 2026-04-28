India’s growing digital strength is evident, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday, as Google broke ground on its landmark India AI hub in Visakhapatnam, marking what it called its “largest investment in India’s digital future to date. The AI hub is part of Google’s $15 billion commitment in India over a five-year period from 2026 to 2030.

Addressing the foundation ceremony for the Google Cloud India AI facility at Tarluvada in Visakhapatnam, he described the project as a significant milestone in building India’s AI-powered digital backbone. He also said the city is on course to evolve into a full-fledged AI-driven urban centre, crediting the leadership vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, news agency PTI reported.

“India’s growing digital strength is evident, and with the upcoming USD 15 billion Google AI data centre, Visakhapatnam is set to emerge as a major AI hub,” the report quoted him as saying.

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Artificial Intelligence is reshaping multiple fields

He explained that artificial intelligence is reshaping multiple fields such as education, healthcare, aviation, transport, and agriculture, and that the new hub would play a central role in delivering these services at scale.

Vaishnaw, who oversees the Railways, Electronics and IT, and Information and Broadcasting portfolios, noted that the project moved forward quickly after the signing of its initial agreement and expressed optimism that it would be ready for inauguration by the Prime Minister in the near future.

He also emphasised India’s expanding position in the global technology landscape, pointing out that the country has become a major IT services powerhouse while also advancing strongly in electronics manufacturing and semiconductor production.

According to him, India is now exporting smartphones in large volumes and locally produces nearly half of its domestic electronics requirements.

The minister added that the government is working to position India as a global centre for electronics design and manufacturing under initiatives like the Semiconductor Mission. He also encouraged global tech firms to increase local production of servers, GPUs, and semiconductor chips, and said this message would be shared with Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google.

Vaishnaw expressed appreciation for Google’s investment in subsea cable infrastructure linking Visakhapatnam to international networks across Europe, West Asia, Africa, and the United States, which will significantly boost global digital connectivity.

Andhra Pradesh’s infrastructure progress

He also highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s infrastructure progress, including higher railway funding, station upgrades, and network expansion. He said major upcoming projects like the South Coast Railway Zone and proposed high-speed rail corridors would further strengthen transport connectivity across the state.