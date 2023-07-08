Google will bring out its fully custom Tensor G5 chip, but not until 2025: Reports

In a recent turn of events, Google is attempting to switch Samsung to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for the Tensor G5 development. According to The Information, the initial plan called for the company to introduce its “first fully customised chip” for Pixel phones in 2024. Instead, “Redondo” missed the deadline for the trial production last year after already eliminating features, and the handoff to TSMC happened “earlier this year.” According to reports, Redondo is currently being utilised as a test chip ahead of the next generation, and as a result, “it won’t be ready in time for mass production by 2024.”

Laguna will be branded as Tensor G5, with these chips having a beach motif, and is slated for 2025. Tensor G5 will reportedly be built on TSMC’s 3-nanometer manufacturing technique and Integrated Fan-Out for decreased thickness and improved power efficiency, according to today’s sources.

For the design and production of the Tensor chip for the upcoming year, Google will continue to work with Samsung, but it has been gradually replacing more and more Samsung components with its own IP every generation. This reportedly includes everything from communications and audio to image and graphics processing.

Over the past two years, “multiple Tensor chips” have been abandoned. This comes after last year’s rumoured but cancelled Tensor-powered Pixelbook. Notably, a former Google chip executive with firsthand knowledge of the project claims that difficulties in allocating and coordinating work between the U.S. and India, where the majority of the company’s Tensor silicon engineers are based, contributed to Google’s delay in bringing fully customised Tensors to market.

The former executive also disclosed to The Information that they were sceptical of the amount Google is spending on custom processors given that the Pixel is still not a popular product.

Google plans to completely cut ties with Samsung by 2025 in favour of developing its own Tensor processors, but according to The Information, Google will continue to licence Arm CPU and GPU cores for the foreseeable future. Though there are a number of advantages to Google transferring Tensor development away from Samsung. The Exynos-based Tensor chips from Samsung have been criticised for overheating even under light loads, and even Samsung’s own Exynos-based smartphones have several glaring performance flaws. Bringing development in-house would provide Google with more flexibility to make certain tweaks to its chip designs, which would be advantageous for upcoming Pixel phones, tablets, watches, or any other devices Google has in mind.

However, according to The Verge, designing your own bespoke CPUs is expensive, and Google might not have the market presence to guarantee that such a significant investment will provide a return. Google does not publicly state how many Pixel smartphones it sells, but IDC data cited by Bloomberg in October of last year indicates that the company has sold 27.6 million Pixel phones since the device’s launch in 2016. In contrast, research firm Canalys claims that Samsung and Apple alone shipped around 257 million and 232 million phone devices in 2022, respectively.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook