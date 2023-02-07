Google versus OpenAI: ChatGPT rival “Bard” announced with wider availability in coming weeks

Google has announced the launch of its AI technology Bard which is being positioned as a rival to OpenAI’s popular language model, ChatGPT-3. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, in an official blog post, calls Bard a “conversational AI service” that can give high-quality responses, simplify complex topics, and more.

Bard is currently available to trusted testers with plans to make it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks.

“Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills,” Pichai writes in the blog post describing the capabilities of Bard.

The full range of Bard’s capabilities is yet to be determined, but it appears the chatbot will be similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. A screenshot suggests that users can ask Bard practical questions, such as how to organise a baby shower or what lunch options can be made from a specific list of ingredients.

However, contrary to ChatGPT that is trained on data till year 2021 and struggles with latest information, Pichai says that Bard “draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses” which could mean that it may be able to give responses on latest events.

Bard is powered by LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications)- a conversational neural language model developed by Google. Pichai informs that the company is initially releasing Bard with lightweight model version of LaMDA. This is because smaller model requires significantly less computing power, thus enabling Bard to scale to more users and receive more feedback. Google will combine these external feedbacks with its internal testing to make sure Bard’s responses meet a “high bar for quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information.”