Google has launched a new feature called “vibe coding” in its Google AI Studio platform. This tool allows users to create apps just by describing their ideas in simple language. Instead of writing complex code, users can tell the AI what they want, and it builds the app for them. The goal is to make app development easier for people who don’t have much coding experience.

Build apps quickly with AI

The system uses an AI agent that can write code, design the app, and even manage the backend. This means users can go from an idea to a working app in just a few minutes.

The platform also supports tools like React and Next.js, which are commonly used by developers. Users can connect databases, add APIs, and build apps that actually work in real-world situations, not just basic demos.

A new way of coding

Vibe coding changes how people build software. Earlier, developers had to write every line of code themselves. Now, their role is more about guiding the AI and improving what it creates.

This approach helps save time and makes it easier to test new ideas quickly, especially for startups or small projects.

Benefits and concerns for users

While vibe coding makes things faster and more accessible, there are some concerns. Relying too much on AI-generated code may lead to mistakes or reduce creativity.

Still, tools like this show that AI is becoming a big part of software development. In the future, more people may be able to build apps without needing deep coding skills.

Samsung has teased a new feature called “vibe coding,” which is still in the early stages of development. The idea could let users change existing apps or add small, custom features that fit their needs.

Speaking to TechRadar, the company said, “Something we’re looking into.” Won-Joon Choi, head of Samsung’s Mobile experience (MX) business, added, “Right now we’re limited to premade tools, but with vibe coding, users could adjust their favourite apps or make something customised to their needs.”

Samsung hasn’t added this feature to its One UI platform yet, but the idea shows that the company is looking for ways to give users more control over how they use their devices.