It looks like Apple is shifting its strategy for 2026. Instead of the four-phone lineup, the company is reportedly planning to launch expensive models: the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the highly anticipated iPhone Fold in September. By putting the spotlight on these premium devices, Apple is aiming to capture the “early adopter” market while moving the more affordable, standard iPhone 18 release to spring 2027. This marks a big change in how we’ve traditionally seen Apple launch its phones every September.

There are also rumors of a more affordable model called the iPhone 18e joining the lineup in early 2027 for those who don’t need all the “Pro” bells and whistles.

The latest word from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is that the iPhone 18 Pro is getting some of its biggest changes in years. For starters, Apple is reportedly figuring out how to hide some of the Face ID sensors under the glass. This would finally shrink the “Dynamic Island” at the top of the screen, giving you more room for your apps and videos.

iPhone 18 Pro vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max: Expected India price

The real deciding factor between the iPhone 18 Pro and the Pro Max is going to be your budget. We’re still waiting on the official price tags from Apple, but the general feeling is that they want to keep things competitive to keep their momentum going.

Even with the cost of parts like storage chips on the rise, many experts believe Apple will try to stick to the same starting prices we saw last year. If that holds true, you’re looking at a starting price of roughly Rs 1,34,900 for the iPhone 18 Pro, while the Pro Max would kick off at Rs 1,49,900. Of course, if you’ve got your eye on that massive new 2TB storage option people are talking about, expect that price to climb significantly higher.

iPhone 18 Pro vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max: Camera

Usually, Apple keeps the cameras on the Pro and the Pro Max pretty much the same, but this year we might see a bit of a “sibling rivalry.”

Rumor has it that Apple is testing a brand-new, high-tech sensor from Samsung that stacks three layers of tech into one tiny chip. This would be a big deal because it helps the camera capture more detail in tricky lighting and cuts down on that “grainy” look in night photos.

While there’s a chance both phones will get this upgrade, some insiders think Apple might save the very best version of this sensor just for the larger Pro Max to give people an extra reason to go big.

iPhone 18 Pro vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max: Display

The iPhone 18 Pro is sticking to that 6.3-inch sweet spot. It’s big enough to actually enjoy a movie but small enough to use with one hand while you’re on the move. On the flip side, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is going full “beast mode” with a massive 6.9-inch screen. It’s basically a pocket theater, but there’s a catch—it’s rumored to be quite a bit heavier this year. Some insiders are even saying it might be the heaviest iPhone Apple has ever built.

iPhone 18 Pro vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max: Battery

The larger size of the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to allow Apple to include a bigger battery, much like it has done with earlier Pro Max models. For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro with a physical SIM had a 3,988mAh battery, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max featured a larger 4,823mAh cell under the same setup.