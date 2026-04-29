The Poco C81 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite have recently taken the spotlight, emerging as two of the most searched smartphones on Google Trends in India. Their growing popularity shows how buyers are actively looking for devices that strike a balance between price and performance. While Poco’s offering is drawing attention for its value-focused features, OnePlus continues to attract interest with its familiar brand appeal and reliable user experience.

Poco C81 Pro:

The Poco C81 Pro has quietly made its debut in select global markets, bringing a mix of basic features and a large display at an affordable price. The phone comes with a waterdrop-style notch screen and is powered by a Unisoc T7250 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. It is available in three storage options—64GB, 128GB, and 256GB—giving buyers some flexibility depending on their needs.

On the camera front, it includes a 13-megapixel rear sensor, while the front houses a selfie camera within the notch. One of its standout features is the big 6.9-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with TÜV Rheinland certifications aimed at reducing eye strain. The device also packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

In terms of pricing, the base model starts at $99 (around Rs. 9,300), while the 128GB and 256GB variants are priced at $109 and $129, respectively. The phone is offered in Black, Gold, and Green colours and is currently available in select international markets.

OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite:

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new Nord series devices in India. The OnePlus Nord CE6 and OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite are set to be unveiled on May 7 at 12 PM IST. The company has also shared the sale timeline, with the Nord CE6 going on sale from May 8, followed by the Nord CE6 Lite on May 12.

The Nord CE6 Lite is expected to focus heavily on performance. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset, which OnePlus claims makes it one of the fastest phones in the Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000 segment. The company also says the device has scored over 10,30,000 points on AnTuTu.

It will run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, and OnePlus claims the phone will stay smooth and responsive for up to five years. The device is also confirmed to feature a flat display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout for the front camera, adding to its modern look and feel.