AI has enabled a new era of young entrepreneurs with brilliant ideas, leading to valuations of over millions of dollars across the world. An Indian-origin teen is one such entrepreneur who relied on AI to create something worthy of global attention. Pranjali Awasthi, who founded her AI startup Delv.AI at just 16, is currently trending on Google search, especially as her remarkable success story involving early innovation and relentless ambition surfaces across social media platforms.

Meet Pranjali Awasthi: A coding prodigy

Born with extreme curiosity for technology, Awasthi’s journey began unusually early in the world of coding. At the age of 7, she started to learn coding — an age when most children are still grappling with basic arithmetic. Her family moved to the United States when she was 11, which opened new doors in the world of advanced computing and research.

By 13, Pranjali was already interning in machine learning labs. This included a stint as a researcher at Florida International University focused on neural dynamics and using Machine Learning to differentiate ADHD types through EEG data.

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Her journey to building Delv.AI, a Rs 100 crore venture

Pranjali’s big leap came in January 2022, when, at the age of 16, she launched Delv.AI – an AI-powered research platform designed to help academics, professionals, and researchers efficiently search, organise, extract, and summarise information from vast collections of academic papers, PDFs, and large datasets.

What originally began as a solution to her own frustrations with information overload quickly evolved into a promising venture. She launched the beta version on Product Hunt on her 15th birthday and later showcased it during a Miami accelerator program’s Demo Day, where it caught the eye of early investors.

Backed by investors including On Deck, Village Global, and angel funders, Delv.AI raised around $450,000–$500,000 in its early stages. Reports from that period valued the company at nearly Rs 100 crore (approximately $12 million), turning Awasthi into one of the youngest founders to build a high-potential AI company. She balanced this with her studies, completing a Bachelor of Science degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Awasthi, now 19 and based in San Francisco, continues to push boundaries with her coding capabilities. She is now the CEO and co-founder of Slashy (YC S25), an AI-powered email assistant and automation platform, described as a “ChatGPT with hands”, i.e., it acts as a digital executive assistant.

Why is Pranjali Awasthi trending on Google?

As with most young entrepreneurs, Awasthi’s story resonates deeply with the masses who want to utilise AI to build things in 2026. In a competitive landscape, her early start highlights how a 7-year-old coder utilised her knowledge to become a teenage founder valued at Rs 100 crore, thus marking her as an inspiration for young entrepreneurs and AI enthusiasts.