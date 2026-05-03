Google appears to have briefly exposed an unreleased AI app called COSMO on the Play Store, before taking it down within hours. The app is believed to be an experimental “test lab” project from Google Research that wasn’t meant for public access yet. Despite its short appearance, it has already gained traction on Google Trends, recording around 20,000 searches in the past 20 hours.

What COSMO is and how it works

COSMO is basically a test-run for a new kind of AI assistant built specifically for Android phones. Instead of just being another app you chat with, it’s designed to live right on your device and help you handle real-life chores—like managing your schedule, answering quick questions, and keeping your daily tasks on track.

One big clue that this isn’t your average app is its size. When it briefly popped up on the Play Store under Google’s research team, it was over 1GB to download. That’s because it’s not relying on the internet to “think”; it actually carries its own AI brain locally on your phone. This makes it faster and more private since it can process your information without always sending it off to a remote server.

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COSMO is packed with features that make it feel more like a personal helper than a basic app. It’s built to understand what you’re doing and step in to help—whether that’s keeping track of your to-do lists, suggesting where to put events on your calendar, or summarizing long group chats so you don’t have to read every message. It can even help you write documents, explain confusing words, find old photos in a snap, and give you background info on people or events you’re curious about.

What makes it really cool is how deeply it connects to your phone. It can do simple things like set timers, but it can also handle more complex stuff like automating tasks in your web browser. Plus, it’s super flexible: you can set it to work entirely on your phone for privacy, use Google’s powerful servers for heavy lifting, or a mix of both depending on what you need at the moment.

Why was the app removed?

Google pulled the app pretty quickly, which makes it obvious that it wasn’t supposed to be out in the wild just yet. Between its simple look and its “experimental” label, it’s clear that COSMO is still a work in progress—more of a test kitchen for Google’s latest AI ideas than a finished product for us to use.

The fact that it leaked now is pretty interesting, though. With Google I/O 2026 just around the corner, it’s a safe bet that we’ll get the full story there. Google will likely use that stage to explain exactly how COSMO fits into their big plans for the future of AI.

Google I/O 2026:

Google I/O 2026 starts on May 19, and it’s a safe bet that AI will be the star of the show once again. The two-day event will be streamed live for everyone to see, covering big updates for Gemini, Android, and Chrome. You can expect plenty of live demos and dialogue sessions where Google experts sit down to chat about where all this tech is actually heading.

If it’s anything like last year, get ready for a long one. The 2025 event lasted almost two hours and touched on basically everything Google makes—from the apps on your phone to new gadgets and tools for coders. Just like last time, Gemini will likely be everywhere, showing off smarter ways to help you in Google Docs, Search, and even while you’re shopping online.