Over the past 24 hours, the tech and social media world has been buzzing with a wave of fresh excitement. From new game phone launches capturing attention to major updates making headlines, there’s been no shortage of trending topics. Popular names like Realme, the Vivo X300 FE, and even PlayStation 5 pricing have sparked widespread interest, with people actively searching for the latest updates. Here’s a look at what’s currently dominating Google searches and driving conversations everywhere.

Realme: Over two thousand searches

The Realme GT 7T has become much more appealing to buyers thanks to a significant price drop. It’s now selling on Flipkart for Rs 27,999, which is Rs 7,000 less than its original launch price of Rs 34,999. At this new price, it feels like a much better deal for anyone looking to get strong, near-flagship performance without spending too much.

What makes this even more interesting is the current market situation. Smartphone prices have been creeping up lately due to rising component costs, so seeing a device like the Realme GT 7T get cheaper instead of more expensive definitely works in its favour.

The starting variant, which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, is available at this reduced price with no conditions or tricky offers involved. The higher variants—12GB RAM with 256GB storage and the 512GB option—have also seen price cuts compared to when they first launched. On top of that, there are additional bank card discounts available, which can bring the price down even further if you have the right card.

Vivo X300 FE: Over fifteen thousand searches:

Vivo is getting ready to introduce a new addition to its premium X-series lineup in India—the Vivo X300 FE. The upcoming device is expected to offer flagship-level performance while keeping a relatively compact and easy-to-handle design.

Reports suggest the phone could debut on May 6, possibly alongside the more high-end Vivo X300 Ultra. Under the hood, the X300 FE is likely to run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with fast LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. On paper, that puts it right up there with true flagship devices, even though the “FE” name usually hints at a slightly more affordable version.

As with most X-series phones, cameras are expected to be a major focus. Early leaks point to a versatile setup that includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The device is also said to feature optics and tuning developed in partnership with ZEISS, which has been a key highlight in Vivo’s recent premium phones.

There are also indications that Vivo could support a ZEISS telephoto extender accessory with this model—something previously seen on its higher-end devices. If that happens, the X300 FE could blur the line between a typical “fan edition” phone and a full-fledged camera-centric flagship.

PlayStation 5 prices: Over five thousand searches:

Sony has announced another round of price increases for its PlayStation lineup, this time targeting Southeast Asian markets. The decision comes shortly after similar hikes were rolled out in regions like North America, Europe, and Japan earlier this month. According to the company, ongoing global economic challenges are the main reason behind the revised pricing.

The increase will impact several products, including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and other current-generation accessories.

As per an official PlayStation blog update, the new prices will take effect starting May 1, 2026. The revision will cover the full lineup, including the standard PS5, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, the more powerful PS5 Pro, and the PlayStation Portal.

This latest move follows the same pattern seen in recent price adjustments across major global markets such as the US, UK, Europe, and Japan, signaling a broader pricing shift for PlayStation hardware worldwide.

“With continued pressures in the global economic landscape, we’ve made the decision to increase the prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player globally. We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide,” the company said in a statement.