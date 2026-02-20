In the last 24 hours, Technology and social media space are igniting with a mix of exciting games and trending news around the globe. Google’s Pixel 10a Nano AI, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max and Xiaomi HyperOS are making headlines and gaining a lot of traction from the masses. Here’s what people are searching for the most on Google.

Latest iPhone rumours: Over five hundred searches

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, slated for September 2026 launch, might feature an under-display Face ID eliminating the Dynamic Island, with the front camera reportedly shifting to a top-left hole-punch for a seamless screen. Rumoured specs include A20 Bionic chip, up to 2TB storage, LTPO OLED displays over 2500 nits, and batteries around 5100mAh with improved cooling. Cameras might boast a 48MP triple rear setup (main, ultrawide, 4x periscope telephoto), a potential 1-inch sensor, larger apertures, and Samsung’s stacked sensor for better low-light performance; connectivity upgrades like C2 modem for 5G. New colors such as deep purple or burgundy, are tipped.

Pixel 10a: Over five hundred searches

Google is all set to start 2026 with the launch of the Google Pixel 10a.

The Google Pixel 10a is Google’s upcoming mid-range smartphone, expected to launch around February 2026 with a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2000 nits brightness. It might have a Tensor G4 processor, 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage, paired with a 5100mAh battery for all-day use. The camera setup might include a 48MP main sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide rear lens, and a 13MP front camera, enhanced by AI features on Android 16 with 7 years of updates. Also, it might offer an IP68 rating.

Xiaomi HyperOS 4.0 Android 17: Over one thousand searches

Xiaomi is gearing up for the HyperOS 4.0, which is the upcoming major software update from Xiaomi, expected around August 2026 as a “Zero-Legacy” release that fully removes old MIUI code for enhanced speed and stability. According to the company, it is built to leverage Android 16 and 17 features; it emphasises AI-driven notifications, smarter battery optimisation, and ecosystem integration across phones, cars, and homes. Key specs include Flutter-based UI, Rust-optimised core, modular apps, and improved performance, especially on budget devices.