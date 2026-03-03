In the last 24 hours, Technology and social media space is igniting with a mix of exciting artificial intelligence and trending news around the globe. Nothing Phone 4a, Anthropic Claude AI down Google and iPhone 17e are making headlines and gaining a lot of traction from the masses, here’s what people are searching for the most on Google.

Claude AI down: Over five hundred searches

Claude AI, Anthropic’s advanced conversational AI, is currently experiencing a widespread outage reported on March 2, 2026, affecting users across India, Europe, Africa, and beyond. The disruption, flagged at 11:49 UTC on claude.ai, involves elevated HTTP 500 and 529 errors, login failures, frozen prompts, timeouts, and Claude Code authentication issues, with Downdetector confirming a spike in complaints. Anthropic is investigating but has provided no ETA for restoration; past outages resolved in 1–2 hours. Users see “Claude will return soon” and should monitor the status page or switch to alternatives amid productivity impacts.

Nothing Phone (4a): Over one thousand searches

Nothing Phone (4a) has introduced a new pink colour for the first time in any smartphone of the Nothing lineup. Although the device retains its signature transparent rear design with refined depth from light resin interaction. Teased ahead of the March 5 ‘Built Different’ launch, it features a triple rear camera in a pill modul, external LED flash, updated Glyph Bar lighting and side buttons. The expected specifications include the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, 6.7-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED and 5,400mAh battery with 50W charging. The Nothing Phone (4a) is tipped to start at Rs 31,999 and the Pro around Rs 40,000.

iPhone 17e: Over fifty thousand searches

The iPhone 17e, Apple’s newly launched entry-level flagship in early 2026, delivers iPhone features at an accessible priceat $599. Featuring the powerful A19 Bionic chip with enhanced Neural Engine for Apple Intelligence, it includes a vibrant 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 60Hz refresh and Ceramic Shield glass. The dual-camera system boasts a 48MP Fusion main sensor with 2x optical zoom equivalent and 12MP ultra-wide lens, paired with a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. Its 3,279mAh battery supports 20W wired charging and MagSafe wireless, running iOS 19 with IP68 water resistance for everyday reliability.

Google RCS: Over two hundred searches

Google RCS Messages, Google’s advanced messaging upgrade launched widely in 2026, transforms SMS into rich, interactive chats via the Google Messages app. Key features include end-to-end encryption for Android-iPhone conversations, high-quality media sharing without compression, typing indicators, read receipts, and group @mentions even with muted notifications. Additional perks encompass RCS message editing, real-time scam detection, Magic Compose AI rewriting, custom profiles, Photomoji reactions, voice moods with noise cancellation, and seamless web syncing. Available on supported carriers, it offers Wi-Fi/data delivery with fallback to SMS.