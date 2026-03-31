In the last 24 hours, technology and social media space are igniting with a mix of exciting games and trending news around the globe. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Price, India bans Chinese CCTV’s and Jio are making headlines and gaining a lot of traction from the masses, here’s what people are searching for the most on Google.

India Bans Chinese CCTV’s: Over ten thousand searches

India is set to ban the sale of certain Chinese CCTV brands like Hikvision, Dahua, and TP-Link from April 1, following stricter certification rules. The government is denying approval to devices using Chinese hardware or software due to security concerns.

This move aims to reduce dependence on foreign technology and boost domestic manufacturers. While existing users can continue using their cameras, the ban is expected to reshape the market and may lead to higher prices due to reduced supply.

YouTube Android Auto: Over ten thousand searches

YouTube is gradually rolling out support on Android Auto, but with major limitations. Users can only listen to videos in audio mode, similar to podcasts or music, and cannot watch them on the car screen due to safety regulations preventing driver distraction.

The feature offers basic controls like play, pause, and skip, and may require a YouTube Premium subscription for background playback. Reports suggest the rollout is still limited and not officially announced by Google.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Price: Over two thousand searches

The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro could feature a major display redesign, according to recent leaks. Reports suggest Apple may reduce the size of the Dynamic Island by moving Face ID sensors under the screen.

A leaked prototype image shows a small punch-hole cutout, indicating a shift toward a cleaner, more immersive display. This change aligns with Apple’s long-term goal of achieving a full-screen design. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to launch later in 2026.

Jio: Over five thousand searches

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India conducted a detailed assessment of mobile network quality in Kottayam, Kerala, through drive tests covering over 500 km across city, highway, and coastal routes. The study evaluated 2G to 5G services across major operators including Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vodafone Idea.

While Jio recorded the highest download speeds and strong call performance, BSNL lagged behind in several metrics. TRAI noted signal issues in certain areas and has asked telecom operators to take corrective measures to improve service quality.