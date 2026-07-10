Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has officially announced a satellite phone in India, costing Rs 1,34,166.

Developed in partnership with global satellite network providers such as Inmarsat, this heavy-duty device is built for one core job- keeping users connected via voice calls and SMS in remote, off-grid locations where regular mobile phone signals simply do not exist.

The hardware launch has sparked online curiosity. According to recent Google Trends data, overall web search traffic for related terms experienced a 5,000 percent spike compared to the preceding 24 hours and the same time last week.

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Why is the BSNL phone trending on Google?

Unlike an everyday smartphone that relies on a network of terrestrial cell towers, this rugged handset links up directly with orbiting satellites. It is engineered to provide an uninterrupted communication service during natural disasters, extreme weather crisis, or deep treks into isolated terrains where standard telecom infrastructure is non-existent.

The primary feature is its true satellite connectivity, allowing individuals to make voice calls and send text messages from anywhere on Earth, completely independent of local cellular networks.

To enhance personal safety during field operations, the device also includes dedicated SOS support with integrated emergency alerts to send distress signals during critical safety situations.

As these devices are built like a tank, the phone boasts a highly durable, weather-resistant rugged design paired with a long-lasting battery for extended field missions.

Strict regulations, pricing, and subscription plans

Because it bypasses local cellular towers, satellite phone technology is heavily regulated in India due to national security frameworks. It is not a commercial gadget that an ordinary consumer can buy off a shelf.

To legally procure or operate the device, individuals and corporate groups must undergo the same strict customer verification process used for mobile connections and obtain explicit authorisation from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Buyers must also declare their exact location, duration, and purpose of usage.

BSNL is primarily aiming this Global Satellite Phone Service (GSPS) at defense forces, maritime professionals, disaster response teams, mining operations, and extreme adventure travellers. To support the hardware, the company has introduced specialised monthly tariff plans.

Postpaid plans for government and commercial users are fixed at monthly charges of Rs 3,500, Rs 5,835, and Rs 11,670, bundling up to 60 minutes of free talk time. For prepaid users, government packages start at Rs 3,500 a month with 20 free minutes, while commercial entities can purchase an annual prepaid package at Rs 64,185, which includes 360 free minutes of secure and encrypted satellite communication.