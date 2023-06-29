Google to retire Play Movies and TV after more than ten years of service; replacement announced

Google is all set to discontinue Google Play Movies & TV after more than ten years of service, as the Android TV app will be replaced with a new “Shop” button. In order to rent or buy movies and TV series and add them to your library, Google Play Movies & TV was originally introduced in 2011. The service has long been a reliable and well-liked choice, and it offered the benefit of syncing your purchases to other Google services like YouTube.

When Google TV was introduced in 2020, it gave a clue that Play Movies would soon be discontinued. The system depended on a “Library” tab to save your previous purchases and immediately integrated purchases and rentals into the homescreen rather than having a Play Movies app. Google TV was introduced to Android phones in the same year and eventually to iOS devices as well. The service’s app on Roku and other smart TV platforms was discontinued by Google in 2021, and users were instead sent to YouTube to access their content, which was a clear degradation.

Since its launch in 2011, Google Play Movies & TV has existed for more than ten years. Similar to iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Video, the programme served as a marketplace and library for digital movies and TV shows. Nearly all platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Android, iOS, Google’s own Android TV platform, and Chromecast, offered Play Movies & TV. When Google announced that it would discontinue the Play Movies & TV name and features in the Play Store for Android, moving library management and purchasing to the Google TV app as well as the Google TV platform on gadgets like the Chromecast and TVs made by Sony and TCL, it marked a clear downfall.

Back in September 2020, Google unveiled a new Chromecast as well as the Android-based Google TV platform. Google has also announced a significant change to how it manages films and TV episodes. Users saw the launch of the new “Google TV” app, which replaced Google Play Movies and brought new features.

Google had developed new software to assist users in managing the excessive number of streaming providers available today. The new Google TV app has the same name as the platform that powers the organisation’s most recent Chromecast, but it performs a few additional tasks in addition to being a smart TV interface.

Google Play Movies & TV has only been available for Android TV for more than two years.

That appears to be changing as Google is incorporating purchases into the homescreen to replace the app on Android TV devices that are currently supported. A new “Shop” tab will be added to the homescreen with the upgrade, supporting the user’s current library of movies downloaded from YouTube, Google TV, and Play Movies. Similar to Google TV’s “Library” tab, it functions similarly.

Google has asserted that this feature will be supported in 24 countries and will roll out over the “next few weeks.”