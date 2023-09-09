scorecardresearch
Google to launch Pixel Watch 2 in India alongside Pixel 8 series: All you need to know

Google Pixel Watch 2 is launching on October 5 alongside the Pixel 8 series, and it will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

Written by Abhinav Anand
Your first look at Pixel Watch 2.

Google skipped the launch of the first-gen Pixel Watch last year, however, now the company is launching the Pixel Watch 2 in India. This could be attributed to the whopping sales of the Pixel 7 series in the year, which was released last year during the same time.

Google teased the Pixel Watch 2 in a recent video which shows that it carries the same design language, as seen on the original Pixel Watch. It includes a new rotating crown with a smoother, rounder shape, and a thinner stem, and the microphone hole has been moved next to the crown. The band mechanism is also like the one on the first-generation Pixel Watch.

Also Read

Google Pixel Watch 2 to release on Flipkart

The company has confirmed that Pixel Watch 2 will be exclusively available on Flipkart in India, via a post on X and YouTube.

Google Pixel Watch 2: What’s confirmed?

Google’s latest teaser shows that on the back, it reads “Google,” “Pixel Watch 2,” “IP68,” “Water Resistance 50m (5 ATM),” “EDA,” “Heart Rate Sensor,” “Sleep Tracking,” and “SPO2.” The sensors on the back are organized in a 3×3 grid, and there’s an EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor specifically for managing and tracking stress. Therefore, these are confirmed to arrive with the Pixel Watch 2.

Per the previous rumours, it could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, 32GB eMMC storage with 2GB RAM, 306mAh battery and 4G LTE connectivity. Take this information with a pinch of salt, until Google passes an official word.

Pixel Watch 2 has confirmed to join the Pixel 8 series lineup, and all three devices – Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2, will be unveiled on the same day. Mark your calendars for October 5.

First published on: 09-09-2023 at 11:49 IST

