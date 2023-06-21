Google to integrate Lens, Calendar, Maps, and Translate into iOS

Apple users have stayed loyal to Safari since it was launched. However, Google has plans to change this. To entice iPhone users away from Safari, Google is introducing several new features to its Chrome iOS browser. Soon, Chrome users on iOS will be able to search for whatever they view using just their camera, thanks to built-in Google Lens integration. Along with this addition, calendar entry support and an all-new mini–Google Maps view are making their way. Further, Google is set to improve its translations as well.

The Google Lens integration in Chrome will make looking for items much simpler. From searching for clothes to finding your desired planter, things will start to look smoother with this integration. To access Lens, the user currently needs to use a separate Google app, but in the next few months, Google will integrate this functionality into Chrome. This will allow the user to search for things using any old or new picture through the Lens icon that will be present in the Chrome address bar on iOS devices.

However, other updates for Chrome on iOS devices are already available. The translation feature has already improved. Users can now select any portion of their desired page and select the Google Translation option. This will come in handy while scrolling through pages that are a mix of languages. Both Chrome and Safari provide users with the option to translate the pages.

Users of Chrome on iOS are also benefiting from improved calendar entry support. Without needing to open the Calendar app or manually enter dates, the user can create Google Calendar events right inside of Chrome. The option to add dates to Google Calendar, which is integrated with time and location data automatically, is now available when pressing and holding dates on a webpage.

What’s more, Google is on its way to improving its mapping support. The update will let the user press and hold an address in Chrome, which will display a little Google Maps view. With this feature, the user will not have to manually copy and paste the address into the maps app. It will be especially helpful for websites that don’t link out to Google Maps.

Previously, Google introduced a line of new features when it came to its augmented reality (AR) services. The most prominent addition was Google Lens’s ability to recognise skin conditions. Along with Lens, Google Maps, Google Search, and Google Mail are all set to roll out new features with artificial intelligence.

The most notable was the feature added to Google Lens. With the new feature, users will be able to search for any skin conditions based on what they see on their skin. All they have to do is click an image of their skin and crop the affected area. Google will display the results in a carousel format. However, it is recommended to seek medical advice since Google notes that it is only for informational purposes.

Google previewed its glanceable Directions earlier this year. This was done to bring real-time travel progress to the directions or route overview screen and the user’s lock screen. The glanceable directions are set to be launched for both Android and iOS. Further, Google is set to introduce a virtual try-on tool that will assist users with their shopping spree.