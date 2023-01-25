Google to implement strict measures on legacy apps installed in new devices with Android 14

Multi-national tech conglomerate Google will set stricter measures when it comes to outdated apps being installed on new devices, suggests a newly listed code.

According to GSM Arena, a tech-news related news website, starting with version 14, Android won’t allow even sideloading apps that target older versions of the OS.

Currently, Google doesn’t allow newly listed apps on Google Play to target Android versions older than 12 but still allows users to sideload older software.

Also, Google Play will still allow you to install older apps, which you have already installed in the past. As previously pointed out by GSM Arena, all that is about to change with Android 14.

Sideloading apps will require above-average technical skills using the command shell and a new flag to allow installation. This way, users won’t be able to accidentally install un-secure apps on their phones.

Meanwhile, on the hardware end, Google is finally catching up with Apple and Samsung as the company is set to launch their own location tags.

According to GSM Arena, as per Kuba Wojciechowski and Mishaal Rahman’s investigation of the developer’s console of the Fast Pair feature it now has ‘locator tag’ as a listed device.