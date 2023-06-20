Google to give note-taking AI boost with Project Tailwind: what is it, how it works, other details

Google at this year’s I/O conference made multiple AI-related announcements including its AI-first notebook called Project Tailwind. It is an AI-powered note-taking tool that uses Google’s PaLM 2 language model to automatically organise and summarise user notes, as well as answer natural language questions about them.

Project Tailwind availability

Project Tailwind is currently in a closed beta testing period in the US, but Google has said that it will open up its early access to the waitlisted users soon.

What is Project Tailwind

According to Google, Tailwind is an “AI-first notebook” that pulls information from the documents you upload or have saved on your Google Drive.

“Tailwind is your AI-first notebook, grounded in the information you choose and trust. Tailwind is an experiment, and currently available in the US. only. Join the waitlist to try it for yourself,” company writes on the page dedicated to Project Tailwind.

How to use Project Tailwind

Project Tailwind is available through Google Labs- a hub that offers links to different kinds of AI-related services that Google offers or is currently working on.

To use Project Tailwind, users first need to select files from Google Drive. Tailwind then creates a private AI model with expertise in that information, along with a personalised interface designed to help sift through the notes and docs.

Tailwind can generate a study guide, for example, highlighting key concepts and suggesting questions or even creating a reading comprehension quiz. The tool can also answer natural language questions about the notes, citing all of its sources within the docs. The AI model has buttons for “New ideas,” “Reading Quiz” and “Summary.”

Users can also interact with Tailwind using natural language to get answers related to their notes. This can be very helpful for students, researchers, and anyone else who needs to quickly find information in their notes.

Tailwind creates a personalised interface for each user. This interface is designed to help users find the information they need quickly and easily.

Tailwind Vs Other AI models

To answer the most important question of how Tailwind is different from other AI models, Tailwind is trained on user’s own data rather than the vast sea of information available on web.