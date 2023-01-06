Google to enable cross-device notifications to resume media playback seamlessly

Google recently announced a new feature for Spotify Connect-compatible devices. As per the reports, the search giant has been working on cross-device notifications, to let users resume any media on the move.

The motive behind this feature is that one can begin playing a podcast or playlist, and subsequently resume playing it on the phone or TV. At present, this cross-device feature shall incorporate YouTube Music and Spotify, as per TechCrunch.

Google said that it uses a combination of signals like Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi and ultra-wideband (UWB) for device identification.

Earlier, the incoming call screen of the search engine’s own telephone service is to receive a “Suspected spam caller” label soon, as per US-based tech portal 9to5google.

The label shall appear both on the caller screen and in the history list of callers. On the caller screen, the message would appear underneath the phone number, with the caller’s avatar also changing accordingly.

Google also updated the camera app on its mobile phone device Pixel 7 Pro which allowed users to have more control over its macro mode.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, the new update adds a toggle that lets users manually turn the macro mode off or on instead of having to rely on the auto mode. While the phone can still try to detect if you’re close enough to a subject like it has since launch, it’s nice for there to be an actual menu for those who want finer-grain control.

The Verge has reported that these new options live in the settings cog accessible in the top-left corner of the camera’s viewfinder. Google’s added a “macro focus” option that lets users choose between off, auto mode, and on.

According to 9to5Google, previously one was only able to temporarily turn it off after it had activated.