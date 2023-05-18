Google to build PaLM-2 powered tools for advertisers, YouTube creators: Report

Google is planning to use generative artificial intelligence technology to automate advertising and ad-supported services, according to internal documents seen by CNBC.

The search engine giant has given its nod to several ad-related artificial intelligence projects which would help advertisers use large language models (LLMs) to create and deliver ads. LLMs are a type of AI that can generate text, translate languages, and write different kinds of creative content.

Google recently introduced PaLM 2, which is a highly advanced language model capable of generating human-like responses. It has been trained on a vast amount of text data. Google is considering using PaLM 2 to provide tools for advertisers to create their own media assets and suggest video ideas to YouTube creators.

The AI chatbot trend is rapidly spreading across the tech industry and gaining attention from investors on Wall Street. Google is not the only company that is exploring the use of AI for advertising. Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft are all working on similar projects. Google is particularly motivated because the public launch of Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT last year raised concerns about the future of internet search.

Google this year has it major focus on AI as was evident from its I/O 2023 developer conference. The company announced several AI-concerted efforts such integration of AI into search, AI-powered Workspace, AI enhancements for Photos, a new large language model and more.

The company is reportedly also mulling over an AI-supported customer support strategy to be used across its more than 100 products including Google Play Store, Gmail, Android Search and Maps. The automated chatbots can offer clear and straightforward responses. The idea is to delve into deeper inquiries through the chatbot before proposing an advertising strategy to the customer.

Google is likely also working on a DALL-E-competitor using its internal Stable Diffusion-like product for image creation. The Stable Diffusion technology can help create images quickly using text prompts fed by the user.