Google to bring conversational AI to search engine, confirms Sundar Pichai

The increasing popularity of generative AI has resulted in more companies embracing the technology for their product. Google, which already feels threatened from OpenAI and its growing craze has now announced to add AI features to its search engine. Google’s CEO Sunder Pichai has confirmed the company’s plans to add ChatGPT-like AI powers to its search engine.

Pichai in an interview given to Wall Street Journal has said that “opportunity space, if anything, is bigger than before. Google, which in the past has said that it doesn’t want to move too fast with AI, is testing several new AI features within Gmail and other work-related products.

Pichai in a recent episode of New York Times’ “Hard Fork” podcast also talked about Bard- company’s generative AI chatbot. He said that a more efficient version of Bard would be released soon.

“We clearly have more capable models. Pretty soon, maybe as this goes live, we will be upgrading Bard to some of our more capable PaLM models, so which will bring more capabilities, be it in reasoning, coding. It can answer math questions better. So you will see progress over the course of next week,” reads the transcript of the interview.

Pichai has also revealed that Google is experimenting with various search products, including versions that enable users to ask follow-up questions based on their initial queries. The company also has intention to integrate LLMs (large language models) into search more meaningfully, and plans to introduce conversational features.