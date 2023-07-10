Google testing new medical AI chatbot that can answer your medical queries

Google has designed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Med-PaLM 2. This tool is capable of answering any question in relation to medical information. As per a report by The Wall Street Journal, it has been in testing at the Mayo Clinic research hospital since April. The Med-PaLM 2 is a variant of PaLM 2, and it was launched at Google I/O in May this year.

According to the WSJ, an internal email that it was able to access stated that Google thinks its modified approach can be especially useful in nations with “more limited access to doctors.” Med-PaLM 2 was trained on a selected collection of demos from medical experts, which, according to Google, will make it more adept at engaging in healthcare-related conversations than chatbots like Bard, Bing, and ChatGPT. PaLM-2 is the language model on which Google’s Bard is based.

A paper titled “Towards Expert-Level Medical Question Answering with Large Language Models” mentions the research Google made public in May demonstrating that Med-PaLM 2 still has some accuracy problems. These problems are the ones that we are accustomed to finding in large language models. In the study, doctors judged Google’s Med-PaLM and Med-PalM 2 answers to be less accurate and contain more unrelated material than those of other doctors.

However, Med-PaLM 2 got along roughly as well as the real doctors in practically every other criterion, including demonstrating signs of reasoning, giving answers that were supported by agreement, and showing no trace of improper comprehension.

Customers testing Med-PaLM 2 will have control over their encrypted data, according to the WSJ, and Google won’t have access to it. According to Greg Corrado, senior research director at Google, Med-PaLM 2 is still in its early stages. Despite not wanting it to be a part of his own family’s “healthcare journey,” Corrado said he thinks Med-PaLM 2 “takes the places in healthcare where AI can be beneficial and expands them by 10-fold.”

Previously, Google unveiled its new language model, AudiopaLM, that has the ability to listen, speak, and translate with high accuracy. AudiopaLM is a large language model for voice production and comprehension. For usage in speech recognition and speech-to-speech translation applications, text-based and voice-based language models, PaLM-2 and AudioLM and AudioPaLM, respectively, are merged into a unified multimodal architecture. The ability to preserve paralinguistic information like speaker identity and tone, which is only found in large language models like PaLM-2 and AudioLM, is transmitted down to AudioPaLM along with the linguistic information.

