Google takes a swing at Byju’s, Unacademy with YouTube Courses; paid learning service coming to India in 2023

YouTube made announcements regarding Courses in the Google for India 2022 event. The video streaming platform is testing a subscription based model currently called Courses along with some creators and partners. It is being planned to be launched in 2023. There is no official launch date or month for Courses yet. Eight monetization methods are provided by YouTube at present and Courses will be one of them.

To begin with, YouTube will explore four areas for Courses namely the Digital skills, entrepreneurial skills such as starting a business, profession and personal passion like photography. Courses will be limited to select topics and creators in the beginning. Other than videos, YouTube creators will be allowed to upload documents in PDF and PNG formats as a part of the course material. The major aim is to offer detailed explanations of the courses provided by them.

Auto-dubbing will also be supported for videos related to health. Google’s new auto-dubbing service Aloud that is powered by machine learning and AI has the ability to translate and dub videos of different languages with no extra payments. Five languages are being supported as of now which include, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, malayalam and Bengali. Courses ranging from academic and vocational subjects among others can be provided by the creators for free or it can have a select price. But ads will be shown in both cases.

For years, YouTube has been the primary platform for educators and students. This will be helpful for learners and make it a platform for audio-visual learning experience as well. It will cater to different areas of learning and will involve various subjects and fields to choose from. Other online learning platforms like Unacademy and Byjus have been providing similar services and helping learners and students prepare for various examinations along with making them learn something digitally through animations, quizzes, mock tests and so on.

