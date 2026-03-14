Google has good news for students across the globe, as the company has just announced the Summer 2026 Public Policy Fellowship programme. Under this fellowship programme, Google is offering students a paid opportunity to work at public interest organisations in Washington, DC, on internet and technology policy issues. The deadline to apply is April 9, 2026, at 12 pm ET.

The Google Public Policy Fellowship programme offers students interested in internet and technology policy the opportunity to spend the summer working on these issues at public-interest organisations based in Washington, DC.

When is the fellowship starting?

The Summer 2026 Fellowship by Google will begin in June 2026 and run through August 2026. Google recommends that all fellows be in person in Washington DC; however, host organisations will determine whether they will accept remote fellows.

Moreover, applications are reviewed by host organisations on a rolling basis, and Google advises applicants to apply early, as some organisations may have already accepted fellows before the deadline.

Applicants will not receive a confirmation email upon submission from their respective host organisations, which will reach out directly to shortlisted candidates.

How to apply for the Google Summer Fellowship 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official application portal: google.com/policy/fellowship/usa

Step 2: Then interested candidates can apply to a maximum of two host Google organisations.

Step 3: Then submit the online application with your academic records, personal details, and statement of interest.

Step 4: Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis; shortlisted candidates will be contacted directly by host organisations.

Who can apply?

Interested students can apply to the fellowship programme irrespective of their specialisations. Moreover, Google has been encouraging students that are enrolled in degree programmes to apply, provided they demonstrate commitment to internet and technology policy, have an excellent academic record, and possess strong analytical, communication, research, and writing skills.

What remuneration is offered?

According to Google, the host organisations will provide fellows with a stipend of around USD 12,000, which is approximately Rs. 10,00,000 for full-time participation in the fellowship. Full-time participation means the fellow gives at least 40 hours a week, whereas for part-time participation, the stipend offered is USD 6,000, which is approximately Rs 5,00,000. The part-time fellow needs to give at least 20 hours a week.

Importantly, the stipend offered is subject to evaluations by the host organisations where the candidate is a fellow. Additionally, the completion of all required enrolment and administrative forms is mandatory to receive the complete stipend amount.

Lastly, the host organisation will manage stipend disbursement. Fellows are personally responsible for any local, state, or federal taxes arising from receipt of the fellowship stipend.