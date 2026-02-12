Alphabet which is the parent company of Google, recorded it’s highest ever revenue in 2025 at 400 Billion dollars. However looks like that revenue is not being trickled down to the employees at Google. Since Google is showing many of its employees the door citing the arrival of AI and automation of jobs.

According to a report from Business Insider, Google’s Chief Officer Philip Schindler stated in an internal memo that certain employees within the company’s (GBO) Global Business Organisation unit could opt for this voluntary exit.

As per the report, Philipp Schindler acknowledges that the company started off 2026 in a “strong position.” However, Schindler hinted that the AI landscape was ever-evolving. He added, “But the game is dynamic, the pace is electric, and the stakes are high.”

The Google chief stated that the company only wanted to have employees who were “all in” on its future plans, and could embrace “AI to have an even greater impact”

What is Google offering voluntarily retired employees?

For those who may not be willing to fully get onboard with this plan or were “ready to move on” from Google, Philip Schindler mentioned the voluntary exit programme with a severance package. The programme has been offered to employees in roles such as solutions teams, sales, and corporate development, among others.

Who is not eligible for Google’s voluntary retirement benefits?

Philip Schindler has clarified that the program would not apply to Google’s large customer sales teams in the US and other customer-facing positions. “While all GBO functions are essential to our long-term strategy, we’ve decided not to offer VEP for these particular roles to limit as much disruption to our customers as possible,” he wrote.

Voluntary retirement citing AI an Industry wide Trend?

The voluntary exit trend is not unique to Google. Other tech giants such as Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft have also introduced restructuring initiatives or incentives to encourage employees to depart as they pivot toward AI-driven business models. Microsoft was previously reported to have given an ultimatum to senior executives to get onboard with AI or potentially leave the firm.