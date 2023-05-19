Google sets early 2024 timeline to disable third-party cookies for some Chrome users

Google has announced to gradually replace third-party cookies with a more privacy-focussed initiative called Privacy Sandbox. Starting early in 2024, the company plans to shift 1% of Chrome users to Privacy Sandbox and disable third-party cookies for them.

To facilitate the transition, Google will make Privacy Sandbox’s relevance and measurement APIs available to all Chrome users with the launch of Chrome 115 in July.

“Starting with the July Chrome release, and over the following weeks, we’ll make the Privacy Sandbox relevance and measurement APIs available to all Chrome users. With this milestone, developers can utilize these APIs to conduct scaled, live-traffic testing, as they prepare to operate without third-party cookies. Prior to third-party cookie deprecation, we don’t plan to make any significant changes to the API interfaces. Companies who haven’t already done so should evaluate integrating these APIs into their products as they plan their transition to more private solutions,” Privacy Sandbox’s VP Anthony Chavez said in a blog post.

Google has outlined its plans to help the online ecosystem prepare for a web without third-party cookies. The company plans to take several steps in the coming quarters to facilitate the transition and evaluate solutions that incorporate Privacy Sandbox APIs.

Starting in the first quarter of 2024, Google will deprecate third-party cookies for 1% of Chrome users. This move aims to provide developers with an opportunity to conduct real-world experiments and assess the readiness and effectiveness of their products in an environment without third-party cookies.

Additionally, in the fourth quarter of 2023, Google will introduce a feature that allows developers to simulate the deprecation of Chrome third-party cookies for a configurable percentage of their users. This simulation capability will enable developers to conduct controlled testing using a higher volume of traffic without relying on third-party cookies.