Google says its new tool can make people understand doctor’s bad handwriting using mobile phone

In the eighth edition of Google for India 2022 event, a new tool was announced that will help users to understand a doctor’s handwriting. A state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning model offers uses to identify and focus on the medicines mentioned within a handwritten description. The company also mentioned “this will act as an assistive technology for digitizing handwritten medical documents by augmenting the humans in the loop such as pharmacists, however no decision will be made solely based on the output provided by this technology.”

A demo was also presented in the event wherein it was shown that users need to scan the doctor’s prescription through their mobile camera. After that this new tool will make use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to present all the medicines mentioned in the paper. It will also provide information regarding the composition, description, directions to use, side-effects and other necessary information related to the medicines mentioned in the scanned document.

This tool also comes with a button with a speaker so that the users can know the pronunciation of the same if they need to verbally speak it to a pharmacist. There is also the Google Search button available to type in the medicine name for self-research. At the event it was said that this system is still under development and more details about the same will be shared in future. The aim of this new feature will be to make it easy for patients to understand a doctor’s handwriting and get information regarding the medicines mentioned.

The catch is all this is under prototyping research stage and Google has not given out any timeline for when it would launch it for general public.

Google for India is an annual event of the tech giant in the South Aisan market wherein new developments are announced and discussed. The company also mentioned that single, unified models are being worked on to cover a lot of Indian languages in both speech and text to offer a better user experience to Indians.

ALSO READ | Google for India 2022: Powerful AI, Multisearch and other top tech announcements that Sundar Pichai made

ALSO READ | Google takes a swing at Byju’s, Unacademy with YouTube Courses; paid learning service coming to India in 2023