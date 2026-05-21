The modern internet was built around one behaviour: typing queries into Google Search. That model is now being rewritten by Google itself. At its latest I/O developer conference, the company unveiled what it described as the biggest overhaul of Search in 25 years, transforming the search engine into a conversational, AI-powered assistant driven by Gemini. The announcements signal a shift away from traditional search toward a broader ecosystem of AI agents capable of handling everyday consumer tasks across products people already use daily.

Google vs OpenAI

At the centre of this transition lies a larger battle unfolding across the technology industry: the race between Google and OpenAI to become the primary gateway through which users access information online. Google Search today serves more than three billion monthly users, while conversational AI platforms such as Google Gemini and ChatGPT each command nearly 900 million active users. The scale of these numbers reflects how rapidly AI assistants are moving from experimental tools into mainstream internet behaviour.

The shift also marks a fundamental change in Google’s philosophy. For years, Search functioned primarily as a discovery layer, directing users toward websites where information resided. In the AI era, however, Google increasingly wants Search itself to become the destination. “In some ways, Google is dismantling what once made it dominant before someone else does it for them,” said Jacob Joseph, vice-president – Data Science, CleverTap, calling it a rare example of institutional courage from a technology incumbent.

The urgency behind this transformation can be traced to the explosive rise of ChatGPT in late 2022. While Google had long dominated internet search, ChatGPT reshaped consumer behaviour by changing how people interact with information online. Millions of users began bypassing traditional search engines and directly asking AI chatbots for answers, summaries, coding assistance, travel planning, and recommendations. Younger users, in particular, increasingly turned to ChatGPT, Reddit and AI-native platforms such as Perplexity for discovery.

For Google, the threat is not merely technological but behavioural. Search advertising remains the financial backbone of Alphabet. If users stop browsing the web through Google and instead consume AI-generated answers elsewhere, the company risks losing not just traffic, but also the commercial intent that powers its advertising engine.

“The old experience of browsing through ten links is becoming outdated,” said Paramdeep Singh, co-founder of Shorthills AI. “Gen Z increasingly wants instant information and direct answers, which is pushing Google toward AI agents that interact with users more directly.”

Google’s response has been both defensive and aggressive: integrate AI deeply into Search before users permanently migrate to rival AI platforms. The company is attempting to redefine how people use the internet while ensuring its dominance remains intact in an AI-first world.

Yet Google is hardly entering the battle from a position of weakness. The company possesses what most AI challengers can only aspire to: massive distribution across Android, Chrome, Maps, YouTube, Gmail, and Search itself. Combined with its data infrastructure, engineering depth, and advertising revenues, those assets give Google a formidable advantage as the AI race intensifies. “It has the infrastructure, the talent, and the financial muscle to sustain the AI race,” Joseph pointed out, referring to Google’s ability to fund AI development using profits from its advertising business.

Google’s user advantage

Despite ChatGPT’s dominance in public conversations around artificial intelligence, Google still retains one enormous structural advantage: reach. ChatGPT may have popularised the AI chatbot, but Google controls many of the internet’s largest consumer platforms, including Search, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Maps, YouTube, and Workspace. Together, they give the company access to billions of users globally, allowing it to introduce AI features at a scale few competitors can match.

At the same time, Google faces a delicate balancing act. Traditional search became one of the most profitable businesses in technology history because users clicked on sponsored links placed alongside search results. Conversational AI interfaces, however, leave far less room for conventional advertising formats. If AI-generated responses become the dominant mode of interaction, Google may need to reinvent digital advertising itself.

The company has already begun experimenting with ads inside AI-generated Search responses, but the challenge will be preserving user trust while monetising conversational AI. Over-commercialising AI answers risks making Search feel biased or unreliable – precisely the kind of experience that could push users toward alternative AI platforms.

“The battle between Google and ChatGPT is ultimately about trust and user habit,” said CP Gurnani, co-founder and vice chairman, AIONOS. “The company that becomes the most trusted guide at the moment of intent will define the next phase of the internet.”

That contest is likely to shape the future of online discovery. Search is no longer just about indexing websites or displaying links. It is increasingly about delivering direct answers, anticipating intent, and embedding AI into everyday digital experiences. The companies that control those interactions will also control user attention, online discovery, and eventually the economics of the web itself.

ChatGPT may have triggered the shift toward conversational AI, but Google is betting that its scale, ecosystem, and decades-long relationship with users can help it redefine Search before internet habits move permanently elsewhere. The next chapter of the internet may not belong to the company that organises information best, but to the one that becomes the most trusted AI interface for navigating it.