Google redesigning Nearby Share to make file sharing easier

In the fast-paced world we tend to keep a lot of documents on our mobile devices and to organise them we often need some kind of file manager. Now one of the most used apps is the Google Files app. However, users tend to choose Files Go as well. Both the apps have a user-friendly interface that helps you manage all your documents but when it comes to sharing them, we may opt not-so-convenient options. However, Google offers Nearby Share to seamlessly share your files. Now the tech giant is hard at work to make this a default tab for file sharing in their Files app.

Google’s Nearby Share is a tool that helps the user to share files like documents and photographs seamlessly in between their Android handset and their PC.

We saw Google make a few small changes to the Files app’s Nearby Share page in March of this year. However, now, a significant UI update is being implemented for this Nearby Share page. As per reports, it was discovered by Nail Sadykov of the Google News Telegram channel. The page is broken into three primary sections by Google.

The first section is “Receive files.” It gets a separate card with a feature description and a button to enable Nearby Share. This temporarily makes your Android device visible to the devices present locally that had Nearby Share-enabled.

The second section is “Share to Nearby Devices,” which actively searches for nearby devices that have Nearby Share enabled and are prepared to receive files. The Files app allows you to choose the file you wish to share when you tap one of the listed devices.

All of your most recent files that Google thinks you might want to share with other devices are collected in the last section titled “Sharing suggestions.” To select a file, you will have to either click the View All button to open a full-screen view or scroll horizontally through a carousel of file thumbnails. The thumbnails of each file comprise a Send shortcut as well.

As per reports, this redesign of Nearby Share is currently being worked on because some of the UI’s buttons aren’t working. But given the amount of functionality and data included, it seems likely that this tab will soon be included in an update. This update stands to be quite useful for the users who utilise the Files app regularly.

Previously, Nearby Share was launched for Windows user. Google made the Windows app available in beta earlier this year. With this launch, Google asserted that the app has improved performance in addition to a few new features. This includes the ability to display an image preview in device notifications and estimated time required for file transfers.

Google is reportedly in talks with companies like HP so that Nearby Share app can be included in some selected Windows PC. This implies that the app may come pre-installed in those selected models.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook