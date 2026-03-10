Google has introduced a new feature on the Play Store that warns users if an app is likely to drain their smartphone battery quickly. The update aims to help Android users make better decisions before downloading apps that may consume too much power in the background.

Battery life is one of the biggest concerns for smartphone users. Often, apps running in the background use a lot of power without users realising it. With this new warning system, Google wants to improve transparency and encourage developers to build more efficient apps.

Warning labels on app pages

With the new update, some app pages on the Play Store will show a message saying the app may use more battery than expected. This warning appears directly on the app listing page, so users can see it before installing the app.

The warning is based on real usage data collected from Android devices. Google uses a system called Android Vitals to monitor how apps perform on phones. If an app consistently uses more battery than normal, it may receive this warning label.

The feature is being rolled out gradually, so users may start seeing these warnings on more apps in the coming weeks.

Why some apps drain battery faster?

Some apps consume more battery because they keep running tasks in the background even when the phone screen is off. One common reason is the use of a feature called “partial wake lock.”

This feature allows an app to keep the phone’s processor active even when the device is not being used. It can be useful for apps like music players, navigation apps, or messaging services that need to run in the background.

However, if an app uses this feature too often or for too long, it can drain the battery faster than normal.

Apps may lose visibility on Play Store

Apps that are found to consume too much battery may also face reduced visibility on the Play Store. This means they may not appear as often in recommendations or discovery sections.

For developers, this could affect how many people download their apps. Lower visibility on the Play Store can lead to fewer installs and less user engagement.

Google wants developers to improve apps

With this change, Google is also encouraging developers to optimise their apps. The company has shared guidelines to help developers reduce unnecessary background activity and improve battery efficiency.

Developers are advised to carefully manage features like background syncing, location tracking, and network usage. By improving these areas, apps can work smoothly without draining the battery.

Helping users protect battery life

Battery drain is a common problem for many smartphone users, and apps are often one of the main reasons behind it. By adding battery usage warnings, Google is trying to give users more information before they install an app.

In the long run, this move could help create a better Android app ecosystem where apps are designed to use less power while still delivering good performance.